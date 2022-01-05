Celebrities who turn 50 in 2022

THETime flies, even in the sumptuous and fascinating world of the rich and famous: here is the charge of “boys and girls” who in 2022 are preparing to cross the threshold of half a century.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner, Jude Law, Ben Affleck. It is not the ranking of the stars who have hit the box office, but that of the celebrities who this year will cross the long-awaited milestone of 50 years. An age that, at times, can be frightening (but also to enter the infamous “door” is not a joke), but which is able to reserve great surprises and above all teach important lessons.

The fateful half-century that seems to put everyone with their backs to the wall is, as Sharon Stone claims, “The most magical and interesting moment of the new phase of our life. It is an age in which the pleasure of indulging is rediscovered, and doing so has never been so satisfying“.

At 50 years old “You are what you are, you give what you can and you take what you wantJulia Roberts had pointed out: no more false courtesies, unjustified hesitations and unnecessary scruples. And above all, no more compromises. With others as much as with oneself. Because 50 is the new 30 so it’s time to get your nails out and have fun.

Here are the stars who are celebrating this important birthday in 2022 and who are preparing to place significant pieces in the puzzle of their dreams.

Jennifer Garner turns 50 on April 17. Garner is one of the Hollywood actresses who first became famous (late), in the early 2000s thanks to the television series Alias, in which he began acting at the age of 29. But he also finished early, preferring family to acting.

Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband, too, Ben Affleck, will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022. It will blow out the candles on August 15th. Affleck’s best friend and colleague Matt Damon turned 50 in October 2020, while his “girlfriend” Jennifer Lopez hit the infamous milestone in July 2019.

Cameron Diaz turns 50 on August 30th. It seems like yesterday but, in reality, it has been eight years since the “blond angel” retired from the scene after appearing in 2014 in the film. Annie.

Jude Law she just turned 49 on December 29th. We will therefore have to wait until the end of 2022 for his 50th birthday. It’s been over 20 years since the handsome Law entered the scene with Mr. Ripley’s talent: it was 1999 and some say that this is still his best film. The former playboy is now engaged with Phillipa Coan, married in 2019, and with their son (the sixth) born last September.

The 50th birthday of Gwyneth Paltrow it’s September 27th. She has long been a star of the Web rather than of the screen as she decided to abandon her career as an actress and devote herself to entrepreneurial career with her brand. Goop with which he created a real empire.

Considered one of the most fascinating men on the planet, Idris Elba will blow out 50 candles on 6 September. The character of Elba in Wire, Stringer Bell, will be with us for 20 years in 2022. Another important milestone for the London actor.

The absolute legend Toni Collette turns 50 on November 1st. And just in conjunction with her celebrations, we will be able to see her in the next psychological thriller by Guillermo Del Toro Nightmare Alley alongside Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

Sofia Vergara she really defies the laws of physics and aging, but somehow she too turns 50 next July 10 (even if she looks the same as the first episode of Modern Family in 2009 when he was 30!).

Dwayne Johnson he will celebrate his 50th birthday on May 2nd. Johnson, who is the highest-paid actor in the world today, made his film debut more than 20 years ago in 2001 with The Return of the Mummy.

The 50th birthday of Thandiwe Newton it’s November 6th. In an unexpected move but dreamed of for over a decade, Newton changed her name from “Thandie”, as she was known in Hollywood, to her original spelling “Thandiwe” in 2021, after nearly 30 years of using her name in the world. ‘art.

Tracee Ellis Ross will mark half a century on the planet on 29 October. Ross stars in Black-ish since 2014, but will end after its eighth season in 2022. It’s time for new adventures.

Let’s not forget about the gods protagonists of our cinema, music and entertainment: even the beautiful Italy has its work cut out and its candles to blow out. The office of the fifty-year-old “sonori” opens on 6 January Nek, who turns 50 in the company of a large group of musicians, singers and rappers like J-Ax who celebrates them on August 5th, Eminem on October 17 and Morgan on December 23. But many well-known faces of television also celebrate half a century: this is the case with Valerio Mastrandrea, who turns 50 on February 14, Edoardo Leo on April 21, Pif June 4 e Fabio Volo on June 23. And then again Anna Falchi, Laura Freddi, Benedetta Parodi, Natalia Estrada, Miriana Trevisan and Alessia Marcuzzi which will cross the important milestone on November 11th.

In short, there is no doubt that the “spirit” of 1972 be the big star this year.