Celebrities who use fake names (and what they were originally called)

Not all Hollywood stars keep the name they were born with. Some, if not the vast majority, changed the way they want to be called and opted for new names.
Here are some of the most recognizable celebrities using fake names—and what they were originally called.
Real name: Norma Jeane Mortenson. He chose Monroe for being on his mother’s side while a studio executive told him she reminded him of Marylin Miller, so he merged them to be Marilyn Monroe.
Real name: Stacy Ann Ferguson. The biggest coincidence of all? The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, also affectionately calls herself ‘Fergie’, and they both have the surname Ferguson.
actual name: Thomas Jeffrey Hanks. One of the most recognized performers in Hollywood, in addition to having a more complete name, has Greek nationality since 2020.
Real name: William Bradley Pitt. The handsome 58-year-old actor goes by his first name, William, when flirting or meeting other women. Attention to this pseudonym!
Real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. His stage name is inspired by the 1984 Queen song, Radio Ga Ga. The most original choice of all, honestly.
Real name: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. The 45-year-old actress legally changed her name to Reese after her mother’s maiden name; we assume her because she sounds better than Laura.
Real name: Emily Jean Stone. the star of La La Land counted to W Magazine that from the age of 16 she reinvented herself “because there was already an Emily Stone”, and Emma was the closest thing to being phonetically like Emily.
Real name: Joaquin Rafael Bottom. the actor of joker He decided to change his name once “leaving” the religious group to which his parents belonged. As a child he wanted to be called Leaf, but he stopped using it.
Real name: Neta-Lee Hershlag. The actress and star of black swan was born in Israel and given a traditional Hebrew name. Upon moving to the United States, he changed it to Portman, the maiden name of his maternal grandmother. And Neta-Lee passed Natalie.
real name: Give me Gene Guynes. Only at the age of 17, Demi married a rock musician named Freddy Moore, which is why she took the last name. Although they divorced, the actress kept it as her stage name.
Real name: Peter Gene Hernandez. counted to GQ that since childhood they call him Bruno because he looked like the wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Since ‘Bruno Hernandez’ didn’t fit so well, he used Mars as his last name.
Real name: Ilyena Lydia Mironoff. The famous English actress has a totally different real name. Her dad changed the family name to Mirren in the counts, and Helen simplified the Ilyena.