Celebrities who walked and then were friends and get along

Former celebrity couples who get along, despite having ended their relationship.

After the huge fight and the media trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Deppit became clear to us that there are relationships that end very badly and end up destroying both parts of the couple. However, fortunately not all courtships or marriages end in dramafights, trials and hats.

There are also couples who are mature enough to accept that simply love died or what the relationship no longer worksso the best decision is to go your separate ways, without this meaning coming to hate the other person or wishing him harm in his life from now on.





These celebrity ex couples they were mature enough breaking off the relationship, continuing to get along with the other person. Obviously we are not talking about the fact that they became best friends (although some of them did), but either because of the children they have or in common, or simply because of the affection and gratitude they feel towards the other person for the time they shared. , These celebrities managed to transform their old relationship into a cordial and -even- friendly relationship.

Celebrities who walked and then were friends



Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

The story of these two celebrities began 35 years ago when they both coincided at the premiere of the film Illegal procedure, in 1987. Bruce Willis was already beginning to make a name for himself in Hollywood, while Demi Moore was beginning her path to fame. The meeting took place because Moore had been engaged to Emilio Estévez, one of the protagonists of the film, for which she had been invited. In her book ‘Inside Out: a memoir’, Demi says that, since they met for the first time, Bruce did not take his eyes off her.

A few months after this first meeting, Bruce and Demi officially became a couple, and a year later, in 1988, they got married. surprisingly at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Their marriage lasted 13 years in which they had three daughters: Rummer, Scout and Tallulah. Despite being considered one of the Hollywood’s strongest couplesthe arduous work schedules of both, as well as the addictions of the actress, ended up fragmenting the relationship to the point where They announced their separation in 2000.. Nevertheless, continued the friendship even after you have formalized your divorce.

Five years later, Demi married actor Ashton Kutcherwhile Willis found love again with the model Emma Hemmingswith whom he has two daughters.

Even though the relationship between Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher didn’t work, and they broke up in 2011since then you could see Moore’s good relationship with Williswith whom he came to attend red carpets and allowed himself to be photographed, even in the company of Ashton Kutcher and his three daughters.

During the Roast by Bruce Willisthe guest of honor was Demi Moore, who lent herself to ‘roast‘ to her ex-husband, to whom she also dedicated a few words of affection and admiration.

Another of the most recent acts of friendship between these two celebrities was when Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasiaa cognitive disorder characterized by loss of speech. The announcement was made at the same time Willis’s daughtersas well as Demi Moore, who on her Instagram shared a photo of the actor with a message that read:

“As a family, we want to share that our beloved Bruce has had health problems, and was recently diagnosed with Aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result, Bruce will walk away from his career. It’s a huge challenge for our family, so we appreciate your continued love, compassion and support.”

Finally, as we told you in the article ‘This is how Bruce Willis’ wife reacted when Demi Moore shared a photo of when they were married”, Emma Hemmingsthe current wife of Willis, responded with a heart in the photo shared with Demi, which shows us that there is nothing between them but pure love, support and good friendship.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck They met in 1997 at a dinner organized by the Miramar studios. Soon after, they began a courtship relationship that transcended to such an extent that, when Paltrow won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare Passionateincluded Ben in his acceptance speech: “I thank my friend Ben Affleck“, said.

But they were not friends. Two years after starting the relationship, at the time of formalizing, Gwyneth he did not want to do it, so the courtship came to an end. Despite this, everything indicates that they were on good terms; Even years later Paltrow talked about it on the show The Howard Stern Show:

“I think there are some boyfriends with whom you are trying to heal certain issues from your childhood, and he was a great lesson in that regard,” she responded when Howard Stern questioned her for not having married Affleck.

They both went on with their lives Paltrow married Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplaywhile Ben Affleck, after divorcing Jennifer Gardner, returned 20 years later with Jennifer Lopezwhom he recently married. In this regard, Gwyneth was asked how she felt about the news, for which she replied:

“I think it’s very romantic, I’m very happy for them both.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

Other ex partner that takes the palms of gold to maturity are Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. They both met at late 90s, when both enjoyed worldwide success for their music. Marc Anthony asked Jlo to appear in his video clip ‘I don’t you know‘, to the Which she agreed on the condition that they record a song together. It was then that in 1999 both recorded the musical theme ‘I don’t yes‘, which lit the spark between them. However, at this time Lopez was in a relationship with Ben Affleckso Marc Anthony became just a friend…for now.

It was until 2004, Jennifer and Affleck had ended their engagementand she was producing the theme of ‘We Dance?’, a film in which he was also the protagonist alongside Richard Gere. For the soundtrack of the film she asked her friend for help Mark Anthonywho gladly accepted. It was during this time of coexistence that they both fell in love and, now, yes, they began a relationship that shortly after (2004) became a wedding.

A year later, 2005, the couple welcomed the arrival of twins Emme and Maxwho became the firstborn and only children of Jennifer Lopezwhile Marc Anthony already had two children from his previous relationship.

After seven years, the couple announced their separation and later, their divorce. However, they remained on good terms and are still great friends today.

Even after they parted ways, both appeared together on the reality show ‘Q’live! the chosen‘, in which they were looking for Latin talent to promote internationally. During the episodes we could see that the relationship they have is one of affection, support and mutual respect.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

They say that the spider-man movies has a certain magic in the air, since all its protagonists and co-protagonists have ended up being a couple. Such is the case of Tobey McGuire and Kristen Dunst, Tom Holland and Zendayaas well as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. The latter met thanks to the history of the Spidermanand romance arose between them.

some pictures of them holding hands and kissing in new york It was the confirmation that the press and the fans were waiting for. In this way, both became one of the most besieged couples in Hollywood in 2012.

The constant harassment from paparazzi It wasn’t something that Stone and Garfield enjoyed, but seeing that it wasn’t going to stop, they decided to make signs for support charities. In such a way that when the paparazzi photographed them in their daily life, they took out a sign that said:

“We don’t need this kind of care, but the following great institutions do. Donate to them…” and the name of the institutions.

During the time that the courtship lasted, the couple could be seen hitting red carpets together and posing for the camerashowever, the last recorded appearance was his arrival at the MET Gala in May 2014However, some time later they were no longer seen together.

In April 2015, US Weekly confirmed the separation. through a source close to the actor, who assured that Garfield had had “a few difficult months.” Despite having asked the actors directly about the status of their relationship and the reason for their breakup, none spoke about it, so everything remained in speculation.

Nevertheless, In 2017 Emma Stone won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in la la land. During his acceptance speech, the cameras focused for a moment on Andrew Garfieldand his look said it all….

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann.

The eldest daughter of actor Eugenio Derbez, Aislinn Derbez, and Mauricio Ochmann they met when they recorded the movie ‘To bad‘, where both were protagonists. In subsequent interviews, Aislinn confessed that she did not want Mauricio to enter as a leading actor, since she had recommended a close friend. Nevertheless, Ochmann kept the roleso Aislinn had no choice but to be professional and work together with Mauricio.

On the radio program El Show de Piolín, Aislinn said that during the recording of the film, she realized that her protagonist was a sensitive and simple personwhich aroused his interest in learning more about him.

Time after the premiere of ‘To bad‘, the two actors began dating, formalizing a relationship that ended in a wedding.

After, Aislinn and Mauricio received the arrival of Kailani Ochmann Derbezthe eldest daughter of the couple, who even accompanied them to Morocco when the whole family traveled to record the reality show ‘traveling with the Derbez‘, where we were able to learn a little more about their intimacy as a couple and how they get along with their father’s family and their brothers.

Unfortunately, then the relationship endedhowever both have openly discussed the breakup, Aislinn on her podcast ‘the magic of chaos‘ and Mauricio in the interview he conducted Yordi Rosado, where he expressed his daughter’s mother with great affection and respect.

Despite the fact that both rebuilt their lives and gave each other a new chance at love, the two continue to get along very well and share custody of Kailaniwho recently took a family to Disneyland.