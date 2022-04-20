Celebrities who were beauty queens before they became famous

Many famous that now shine in the cinema, they did it before on a catwalk, and it is something that very few people know about his career.

They went from a runway, from crowns and bands, to taking on thousands of movie roles and surprise with his talent.

Few people know that they participated in beauty contests, from Miss Teen All American, to Miss World, and Miss Universe.

Celebrities who participated in beauty pageants before becoming actresses

Gal Gadot

Before being the powerful and famous wonder-woman, Gal Gadot competed in the Miss Israel, achieving the crown, and participating in the Miss Universe representing her country.

Although he shone in that contest, he did not win the universal crown, but he gained fame, and then he got his first role in movies, in Fast and furious like Gisele.





Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra He has triumphed in dozens of films such as Quantico, Baywatch, and The Matrix Resurrection.

However, before this, the famous She participated in Miss India and won the crown, in 2000, so she went to represent her country in Miss World, crowning herself as the queen of the world.





Halle Berry

Before being the great actress that she is today, with more than 30 films in her history, Halle Berry she won Miss Teen All American in 1985, and Miss Ohio USA in 1986, later becoming Miss USA.

Her beauty captivated everyone, and even her 55 years old, she dazzles with her toned and stylized figure, showing that he is at his best.





Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria She also went through a beauty pageant before achieving today’s fame and becoming one of the best actresses.

american actress won the title of Miss Corpus Christi in 1998 making everyone fall in love with her beauty and charisma.



