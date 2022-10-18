Celebrities who were mothers after 40 years

Many Hollywood stars made the decision to become mothers after the age of 40. Among them, Salma Hayek, Julia Roberts, Nicolle Kidman and Cameron Díaz, who have enjoyed their motherhood after spending their fourth decade.

A few years ago, there were many myths about being mothers after 40 yearsyes However, this has changed and more and more women decide to live their motherhood after 40.

In the case of movie celebritiesit is common for them to choose to be mothers because they have a solid career.

Here we present some of the famous mothers who celebrated their 40th birthday.

Julia Roberts

The beloved actress, Julia Roberts was a mother for the first time past her twins, Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, after 40 years Julia Roberts was a mother again.

Henry Daniel, the youngest son of the American actress and producer, was born when the actress was over 40 years old.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman adopted two children with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella Jane, with whom she lost contact after their divorce.

Years later, the actress decided to have her first biological daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban. In an interview with The Telegraph, Kidman referred to her first pregnancy as a “miracle” that occurred after bathing in the Kununurra waters during a break from filming the movie “Australia” in 2007.

While her second daughter with Keith, Faith Margaret, arrived in 2010 and was gestated through a surrogate mother.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz became a mother at the age of 47. The actress had decided years ago not to be a mother. However, over time she changed her mind. The actress and her husband Benji Madden became parents to Raddix Madden in January 2020.

“He has conquered our hearts and completed our family,” he revealed about his little girl.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry had her first child at age 37, Caleb, and her daughter Liv was born when she was already 42 years old. “She was great. I was happy all the time. I felt good, I had energy. I wish I felt like this for the rest of my life. It was so fantastic”, according to El País.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was the mother of Valentina Paloma in 2007 when the actress was 41 years old. Hayek expressed to an entertainment magazine that she always dreamed of being a mother: “I already wanted to have this daughter so much that nothing else mattered to me. Neither my career nor anything, I think that helped me a lot. I also felt that I had already done many things in my life, so it was already a different stage for me because I had already done things that I was already very proud of”.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore had her daughter Liv Freundlich, at an unexpected time in their relationship. Moore told Reuters that parenting “is about the time you spend and the investment you make to take your child and make them an adult. Whether you’re a woman or a man, that’s your job.”