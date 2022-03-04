Celebrities who were unfaithful with their children’s nanny

Who does not remember the charming rebellious novice from “The Sound of Music” or the magic Mary poppins that flew over the roofs of London and delighted the children? Julie Andrews she performed them with a mixture of tenderness and love that melted hearts and elevated the nanny from an employee to a member of the family.

But that, dear reader, is the fictional nanny. Now enters the scene another kind of nanny; one that has nothing to do with those innocent characters from yesterday. For some Hollywood stars, this neo nanny belongs to a horror movie.





Of course, before continuing it is necessary to make a very important clarification: The vast majority of babysitters are professionals who know how to maintain limits and do their work with respect and love. We are talking of the rare case of the nanny who manages to usurp the place of the wife and, as has happened so many times among celebrities, he causes the destruction of the home that opened its doors to him.

But… is she really the “bad guy”? Let’s be honest: if the babysitter had the physical appearance of Mrs Doubtfire, the character played by Robin Williams, who disguises himself as a woman to be the nanny of his own children, all Hollywood marriages would be safe. And it is that, as the famous saying goes in English, “it takes two to tango”. In other words, “it takes two to dance a tango” and commit infidelity. The nannies in question are women who, without a doubt, represent an irresistible temptation for the man of the house.

The cases of nannies who got involved with celebrities and their wives

What motivates these seemingly “happily married” men? to jeopardize and, in many cases, to lose their relationship? The problem begins long before the nanny crosses the threshold of the house. Although the earthquake has not yet occurred, there are already flaws in the relationship; small subterranean tremors that are barely felt or that are ignored by the couple, perhaps to avoid a confrontation with reality.

According to the doctor Jennifer mannthe moderator of the program TV VH1’s Couples Therapy, who gives advice to couples in distress, “Many of the wives are exhausted. They try to regain their figure after being mothers, and return to work and take care of the family, all at the same time. In the midst of this chaos, a young woman enters the scene, who cares and gives love to the children.”

This can create a emotional attachment relationship not only with the little ones, but also with the father. If we add to this picture that this dad is handsome and famous “a super desirable match for any woman” the “perfect scenario” for infidelity is created.

Ben Affleck and his meeting with Christine Ouzounian, the nanny of his children

On the other hand, in a home where all day long a staff of personal assistants, stylists, agents, publicists, trainers, etc.., it is easy for the beginning of an illicit relationship “the looks, the flirtations, the ‘flights'” to go unnoticed, until it is already too late, as happened in the case of the actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

The situation is typical: Jennifer hired Christina ouzouniana sexy Californian then 28 years old, to take care of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. According to some close associates of the couple, the nanny dressed in an overly provocative manner and her interaction with the children’s father was “flirtatious and playful”…but Jennifer, if she realized that, didn’t give it enough thought until it was too late.

Ben and Christine often went out on errands with the kids, spending more and more time alone together. Almost unsurprisingly, the initial attraction was climbing. When Jennifer finally realized what was happening literally behind her back, he fired Christine and announced his separation from Affleck, who denied infidelity.

What happened to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner?

However, they say that “an image speaks a thousand words”, and it did not take long for the incriminating photos to appear: in one of them Ben receives Christine in his Los Angeles apartment, while she hands him a bottle of champagne.

It’s late at night and they’re both smiling… as Christine glances sideways at the camera. This way Ben and Jennifer’s 10-year marriage has come to an end. The friends of both assure that the actress was emotionally devastated.

“When the affair of the husband is with someone the wife does not know, she feels betrayed by him. But when she is with that person whom she trusted to take care of her children, betrayal is double“explains a family therapist.

The case of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena

arnold schwarzenegger He has four children with the journalist Maria Shriverbut in 2011 a bombshell exploded when it was revealed that he was the father of the son of Mildred patty Baena, the couple’s nanny. The former politician did not know that Baena was pregnant at the same time as his wife.

Maybe that’s why the nanny didn’t tell her the baby was hers until years later. After Schwarzenegger ceased to be governor of California in 2011, he confessed the truth to Shriver, since on several occasions she he had asked why the boy looked so much like him.

From that moment on, Schwarzenegger took financial responsibility for his son, but he and Maria could not salvage the relationship and they divorced.

The illegitimate son of Arnold Schwarzenegger / Getty Images

Jude Law’s affair with nanny, Daisy Wright

In 2003, Jude Law He ended his six-year marriage to sadie Frost and immediately began a lightning relationship with Sienna Millerhis co-star in the film Alfie.

Just as quickly, the couple became engaged to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off when Miller found out that (surprise!) Jude had been unfaithful to him with Daisy Wrightthe nanny of the children he has with Frost.

For a time Sienna and Jude “worked” on the relationship, but it failed due to lack of trust on both sides, as it is rumored that Sienna took revenge for Jude’s infidelity by having an affair with Daniel Craig. Without a doubt, the couple did not have a great future with or without the participation of the nanny.

Daisy Wright/Getty Images

What happened to Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

the marriage of Ethan hawke and uma Thurman came to an end in 2003 because Ethan allegedly began a relationship with Ryan Shawhughesthe nanny of the two children he has with Uma.

In post-divorce interviews, Hawke insisted that he waited to divorce Thurman before starting his relationship with the nanny.. Do we believe him? Apparently, Uma did not accept that “version of the facts” and requested a divorce…, which Ethan granted without saying a word, since she already had other plans. In 2008, Hawke married Ryan. and they have two children together.

The case of Mick Jagger and his children’s nanny

But if it’s true that Ethan waited… the same can’t be said for Mike jaggerwho did not waste much time in seducing the nanny of the four children he has with the Texan model Jerry Hall.

According to some friends of the famous rocker, a few hours after Jagger and Hall hired her, the singer approached the nanny in the kitchen and proceeded to have sex with her, while his wife slept in another room.

A year after the incident, Hall filed for divorce due to Mick’s constant infidelities.

Robin Williams and nanny Marsha Graces

Sometimes the nanny is not the one who brings about the divorce, but rather the one who controls the cheating spouse, at least for a while. when the actor Robin Williams was married to his first wife, he employed a nanny named Marsha Garces to take care of your child Zachary.

In 1988 the marriage failed due to infidelity: the actor was discovered red-handed with a waitress…, although he had also started a secret affair with the nanny. Shortly after, Williams married Marsha, with whom he had two children and whom he called “the woman who sets my heart on fire.”

The fire went out in 2010, when the comedian and ex-nanny divorced. In 2011, Williams married Susan Schneiderhis third and last wife.

These are the nannygates most famous…until now. And knowing what the crazy world of celebrities is like, there will undoubtedly be many more who will be involved in this type of love triangle.