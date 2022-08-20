Celebrities who wore their mothers’ looks

The charm of the past never goes out of fashion and the celebrties who have opted for the looks copied by their mothers know it well: here is a series of dresses shared between mothers and daughters celebrities. From Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who borrowed mom Angelina’s looks to Kaia Gerber, who sported a Versace top worn by mom Cindy Crawford in 1992. But royals also love to pass looks on to each other, both Carole and Kate Middleton that Carolina of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi shared the looks on several occasions. The trends of the past are once again confirmed as an excellent solution for charity events, premieres and birthday parties.

The looks shared by the celebrities, mothers and daughters

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

From 1992 VMAs to 18th birthday: supermodel Cindy Crawford sported this dress, signed Versace, in the early nineties, the daughter selected the black top of her mother’s look at her birthday party.

Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton

This time the look is not passed from mother to daughter but vice versa. Carole Middleton used a pink dress from the Duchess of Cambridge for Royal Ascot 2022. Kate Middleton had previously chosen this outfit, by Em and Me, on the occasion of her visit to Mila Sneddon in 2021.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

For Angelina Jolie it is a good habit to pass her clothes on to her daughters. During the premiere of Eternals of 2021, daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt sported a gold dress, worn by her mother during the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, too, for another premiere of Eternals, she wore a Dior mother’s Angelina dress.

Carolina of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi

Carolina di Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi, almost two drops of water, especially if they are wearing the same dress. Charlotte Casiraghi, on the occasion of the 2017 Rose Ball, chose a wonderful long Chanel dress that her mother had worn at The Monaco Dances Forum in 2000.