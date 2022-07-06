Celebrities who wore unusual wedding dresses for their wedding

When it comes to wedding dresses, the celebrity world is known to have a whole variety of outfits in your history. While some famous brides like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton opted for a traditional wedding dress, there were others who preferred to flip conventional and changed the rules, proving that classic wedding dresses are not the only ones that can be stunning.

Here are 12 celebrities who wore unusual wedding dresses on their wedding day, but still looked spectacular.

1. Avril Lavigne

If you are going to have a gothic-themed wedding, a black dress is a must. Fortunately, Monique Lhuillier had just what she needed for Avril Lavigne’s 2013 wedding to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.

2. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel chose a watercolor pink dress for her wedding to pop star Justin Timberlake in 2012. Biel confessed that she has never been fan of all-white wedding dresses, so she decided to take a “leap of faith” with this unique design.

3. Gwen Stefani

While the top half of Gwen Stefani’s wedding dress looks just like a regular gown, once you look down, you’re in for a shocking pink surprise. The dress, which was painted by hand, has a ombre dip dyed.

4.Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie paid a sweet tribute to her six children on her wedding day to Brad Pitt in 2014. The actress wore an ivory satin dress, which she accessorized with a veil that had her own personal stamp, as she asked her children to They put their drawings on it. The result was extravagant and colorful, which she gave her look end a sweet and very sentimental vibe.

5. Lily Allen

Lily Allen not only chose a look monochromatic for her surprise wedding in Las Vegas with actor David Harbour, but also opted for an elegant dress type blazer. The double-breasted ivory minidress had an off-the-shoulder neckline, which she teamed with a pair of black platform heels.

6. Amber Tamblyn

There was nothing typical about Amber Tamblyn’s wedding and that included her dress. the star of Ring She wore a bright yellow dress that she wore barefoot when she married actor and comedian David Cross in an intimate ceremony in the woods.

7. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The bride, who usually never sheds her designer outfits, opted for a bright mustard-hued ensemble, accessorizing with a wide-brimmed hat with a veil and stiletto heels.

8. Sarah Jessica Parker

In an attempt to outwit nosy paparazzi, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a black dress to her secret 1997 wedding to Matthew Broderick. She though she later admitted that she had regretted her decision. Either way, she looked fabulous!

9. Dita Von Teese

The marriage may be over, but the dress remains forever etched in our memories. Model and dancer Dita Von Teese is no stranger to bold fashion choices, and her wedding dress for her 2005 wedding to Marilyn Manson was no exception to the rule. The bright purple taffeta gown changed color in the light.

10.Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley was anything but traditional on her wedding day to Klaxons frontman James Righton in 2013, wearing a knee-length pale pink tulle Chanel dress, which we’ve seen her wear on more than one occasion.

11. Kat Von D

There was nothing conventional about Kat Von D’s dress for her wedding to Rafael Reyes. The professional tattoo artist preferred to change the classic white dress for a dramatic red one with a cape and veil of the same color, which she accessorized with a pair of horns of the same tone, she even had a person dressed in a red suit to help her hold her peculiar trousseau.

12.Christina Aguilera

When she married Jordan Bratman in 2005, Christina Aguilera wore a dress worth more than $30,000, but it was so heavy she had trouble walking in it.