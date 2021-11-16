Celebrities who worked as escorts before becoming famous

Although it seems absurd, before becoming famous in the music business or in Hollywood, many celebrities previously did the job of Turin escort. While some admit to doing so, others deny this taboo subject.

Channing Tatum isn’t the only celebrity selling her sexy body for sex. From Brad Pitt to Riverdale’s Lady Gaga and Mark Consuelos, you might be surprised at some of the celebrities on this list. Some of them have practiced this profession for a few years, others have only provided sexual services in strip clubs through erotic dancing or even prostitution.

Cardi B even admits that she became famous thanks to her career as a stripper in a video that went viral.

Here are some of today’s celebrities who have worked as an escort in the past:

Cardi B – started his strip career at the age of 18, in a club, but rap suggested he stop three years later and continue his career in music. But the streaptease helped her to support herself, pay the bills and have a decent life.

Chris Pratt – before becoming a superhero in movies and a famous actor, he worked as a stripper, living in a van in Hama. “I’ve always liked to undress. I was very free, so I thought ‘I can get paid too,’ ”he said. However, he admitted that he is not the best dancer.

Lady Gaga –

Before becoming the famous award-winning singer

which we all appreciate, she was a dancer at a club in eastern Manhattan. He recently said that “I made more money than the waitress“, Acknowledging that it used to”retire“With some customers.

Blac Chyna – Before becoming a reality star and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna started out as a stripper at the famous King of Diamonds club in Miami. In fact, she allegedly met her son’s father and ex-boyfriend Tyga while working there. During a 2016 Facebook Live video, Chyna said she would probably still be a stripper if she failed in Hollywood. “I’d probably still be in the strip club,” he told a fan. “I just keep it real. I can’t do anything else“.

Brad Pitt –

Although it may seem surprising

It appears that the famous actor undressed during college at the University of Missouri. The actor was part of a men’s club called Dancing Bares, which danced for their birthday students. One of Pitt’s friends also revealed that he once performed a dance choreography with a bare butt and pillows on his head for a girl who had just turned 21.

Amber Rose – The curator admitted to Cosmopolitan magazine that she had stripped since she was 15, but quickly realized she couldn’t keep doing it. He tried again at 18 and continued to work as escort up to 25 years: “I was young, beautiful, I was on stage, I was not really ashamed of my body“.

Therefore, anyone can have a life stage where it is one escort and over time it finds its true purpose in life. The important thing is not to be ashamed at all of who you are and what you do.