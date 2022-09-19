Entertainment

Celebrities with lupus: from Selena Gomez to Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga

  • Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks different tissues in the body.


  • Sometimes, its consequences can be fatal and affect people’s daily lives


  • There are many celebrities who have wanted to give visibility to this complication such as Selena Gómez, Kim Kardashian or Lady Gaga

It was a few years ago when Selena Gomez He wanted to make public the complicated illness he suffered from, and which he continues to suffer from today, such as the lupus. It is a complication autoimmune, that is, caused by the attack of the immune system itself on the cells and healthy tissues of the body. That is why this disease can damage different parts of the body such as the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels and even the brain.

Selena Gomez

It is not an excessively common disease nor is it excessively well-known. Therefore, all those people who suffer from it seek more resources in their research. Thus, the fact that some celebrities have made public that they suffer from this complication has helped a lot to provide visibility and make people worry about this type of disease. But, What other celebrities suffer from lupus?

kim kardashian

kim kardashianIn 2019, he tested positive for the disease after taking an antibody test during the recording of his own reality show. The truth is it was a particularly difficult diagnosis for her, who had the help of her mother and her sisters to accept it.

Lady Gaga

In the same way, in 2010, the singer Lady Gaga confessed in an interview that he suffers lupus erythematosus, one of the most common in the world. That is why in 2017 she was forced to cancel some concerts due to complications with her illness and with the fibromyalgia that she suffers from.

seal

Also, the British musician seal knows what it’s like to live with this complicated disease. Since he was very young, his face has been marked by scars caused by the cutaneous lupus erythematosus, something that has also caused his baldness. Although yes, as he himself has confessed, the disease is in remission.

Nick Cannon

The rapper, comedian and actor, Nick CannonHe also has lupus. Moreover, Mariah Carey’s ex-husband confessed that her illness had caused some renal problems and that complicated his day to day.

Paula Abdul

The singer and choreographer Paula Abdul also suffers from lupus. The woman became known on the American Idol program and her illness made her almost miss the final. That is why she, from that moment, has been in charge of giving her more visibility.

