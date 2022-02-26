Celebrities with strong ties to Ukraine

Actors and actresses from all over the world have expressed their disapproval against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but there are some who have personal reasons to call for help and an end to the conflict, since they have some ties to the country.

Such is the case of Jovovich mile:

The singer, model and actress from movies like Resident Evil was born and spent her early years in Soviet Ukraine, specifically in Kiev. At the age of 5, she had to leave the Ukraine and lived in London, which she later changed to the United States.

The actress has expressed herself on Instagram regarding the conflict faced by the two countries from which she has roots, Russia and Ukraine.

“My country and my people are being bombed. Hidden friends and family. My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred fragments around them.”

Milla Kunis

The actress who shared credits with Justin Timberlake on Friends with Benefits was born in Soviet Ukraine in Chernivtsi to a Jewish family.

When she was almost ten years old, she left her home and moved to the United States. In the interviews conducted for the movie Bad Moms, Mila spoke about the experience of leaving her home, because she thought that they would only go to another house, not to another country.

Vera and Taissa Farminga

The actress who has given life to Lorraine Warren and her sister, known for the television series American Horror Story, are the daughters of Ukrainian immigrants and both have used their Instagram account to show their support for the country where their roots come from.

They use social media to educate people

Vera has even shared the organizations to which you can donate to support Ukrainians.

“How can you support Ukraine? See the link in the bio for a list of organizations to donate to.”

Ana Layevska

The actress who has performed in many Mexican soap operas such as La madrastra or Las dos caras de Ana, was born in Kiev, Ukraine and moved to Mexico at the age of 9. About the current conflict, the actress has shared images of her childhood in Ukraine and a message in which she shows her feelings regarding the conflict.

“I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends live. I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart.”

Leonard Nimoy

The famous interpreter of “DR. Spock ”was born in the United States, but his parents were Orthodox Jews who left the Ukraine fleeing anti-Jewish riots.

The actor from the Star Trek movies shared a picture of his parents on his Instagram account and wrote that he sends prayers to Ukraine.

Katherine Winnick

The actress from the series Vikings is the daughter of Ukrainian parents and since the conflict began she has not stopped sharing information and condemning Russia’s aggression.