Each person is free to educate their little ones as they think best, either imitating the form in which they were raised or doing the complete opposite because they do not agree with certain practices. In the entertainment world there are many dads who have been surprised by the rules they have at home. We tell you who they are celebrities with unusual parenting styles.

Since do not give gifts to your children and bathe them from time to time until you give them chewed food, these celebrities have caused controversy for his particular way of raising his little ones.

List of celebrities with unusual parenting styles

these famous they have given something to talk about for their unusual way of raising their children, some have received negative reviews and others have been applauded for the way they allow their little ones to express themselves.

1

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

To teach to value things, the actor couple prefers not to give their children gifts at Christmas. Mila Kunis commented a long time ago in an interview that her little ones, Wyatt and Dimitri, were spoiled by their grandparents, so they no longer valued gifts, they only expected them to be given to them, so they decided not to give them more gifts .

This was not the only thing for which the actors received criticism, but also because they confessed that they bathe their children until they see them dirty. They save water!

two

Alice Silverstone

In 2014 the actress published her book The Kind Mama in which he shares his controversial parenting advice. For example, she says that diapers are not necessary since you can anticipate your baby’s needs with her gestures. Another belief, for which she has been highly criticized, is to ensure that vaccines cause diseases, she also claims that children who follow a vegan diet do not get sick. As if that were not enough, years ago the famous one caused controversy for a video in which she is observed that she chews the food before giving it to her son – then 10 months old – to feed him.

3

Jorge Salinas and Elizabeth Alvarez

The famous Mexican couple commented on a television program that they only give their children León and Máxima money if they do household chores, in addition to the fact that on a few occasions – their birthday or Christmas – they give them gifts. Elizabeth Álvarez detailed on that occasion that they seek to teach their children the value of work to earn money. They don’t want spoiled children!

4

Gwyneth Paltrow

In 2012 the interpreter of shakespeare in love He told a magazine that he only allows his children, Apple and Moses, to watch television programs in Spanish or French, so that they learn a second language. This has not been the only reason she has received criticism. In 2013 the actress published her book It´s All Good in which he tells that he does not allow his children to eat carbohydrates, because he wants them to have as healthy a diet as possible.

5

Penelope Cruz

The Spanish actress commented a couple of years ago that she does not let her children Leo and Luna have a cell phone and social networks to take care of their mental health. She believes that it is not appropriate for children to be so exposed to technology from an early age.

6

Zuria Vega

the protagonist of And how is he? She has been heavily criticized for letting her children Lúa and Luka express themselves as they want, since she has shared photographs in which the little ones wear dresses or skirts. The actress and her husband, also an actor, Alberto Guerra consider that her little ones should grow up in an environment where they are not afraid to show their emotions or feel vulnerable.

7

Pamela Anderson

In 2015 the star of Baywatch expressed in his Blog that he wanted his sons Brandon and Dylan to “practice safe sex, drink and experiment with drugs in moderation, find true love.” Anderson commented that she trusts the decisions that her children make, because they are very intelligent.

8

Kelly Clarkson

The Since U Been Gone singer received a lot of criticism when she confessed that she didn’t see anything wrong with a “spanking”. She commented that she tells her daughter River Rose that she will hit her.

