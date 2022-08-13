Celebrities would have withdrawn support for Johnny Depp after leaking court documents

Celebrities withdraw support for Johnny Depp after court documents leak

What became the trial of the year, and perhaps of the last ten years, continues to give a lot to talk about and, without a doubt, will be the topic of conversation for a long time to come. For almost three months, between April and June, the public witnessed the sick marriage of Amber Hear and Johnny Deppwhere, regardless of the final verdict, both were shown to have made big mistakes.

The trial ruled in favor of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (79%) once it became clear that the actions of the person who plays Mera in Aquaman (73%) were carried out with malice and with all the intended to affect Depp’s image. For this reason, the actor will receive a compensation of USD $ 15 million and, surely, his career will recover from the pothole in which he was caught in recent years.

When it became official that the singer had also won the trial for defamation, he shared a post on his Instagram account in which he was grateful for the shows of support from his fans and other colleagues. Stars like Eva Green, with whom he shared a scene in Dark Shadows (37%), assured that his career would soon resurface with more force. The likes in his publication did not wait, reaching around 20 million where several Hollywood stars were involved.

After this good path for those who have immortalized Jack Sparrow, it seems that something has been changing in recent days, and that support reflected in likes has been decreasing. The reason for this refers to the recent leaked documents about the tests that the actor’s legal team intended to present and that were not authorized because they did not take place in the trial, and these tests could be considered an attack against the woman.

According to the report shared DailyBeastDepp had planned to show nude photographs of Heard, which were discarded as personal and irrelevant to the case, at the same time, they sought to speak “of the short time of Amber as an exotic dancer” before meeting the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (83%), but the actress’s lawyers managed to keep her from taking part in the trial for frivolous and malicious insinuations against her person.

Continue reading the story

This, of course, would not be to the liking of many, especially those who are interested in the rights and freedoms of women and, even if they agreed that Amber made serious mistakes, the intentions of exposing her body would be something much more aggressive. According to what is reported The MirrorSome of the celebrities who have removed their likes from Depp’s June 1 post include Joey King, Zoey Deutch, Hallie Bailey, Bella Hadid and Sophie Turner.

Until now, Johnny has mentioned little of the trial after that publication, while Amber conducted a series of television interviews, at the same time that she launched a request to dismiss the verdict, which was rejected due to the lack of evidence for possible fraud. It is worth mentioning that Depp has attracted attention with the first images of his upcoming productions, while Heard’s career, at least within DC Films, seems to hang by a thread.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Nicola Peltz opens up about feuding rumors with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.