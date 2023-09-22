celebrity apology video aesthetics

Last week, Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to defend the reboot of her talk show amid the crippling writers’ strike, a move that her critics described as tantamount to crossing the picket line.
Facing the camera, slightly off centre, in a room where the wallpaper was so heavy that not even the ceiling survived, she asked her 17 million followers for their understanding. “I know there’s nothing I can do that will make it OK for people who don’t have it OK,” she said of a macrame wall hanging behind her.
The homely atmosphere was familiar. It is an essential element of the celebrity apology video genre.
These videos appear haphazard – tousled hair, unnaturally makeup-free faces, strange lighting – but they’re presumably designed to evoke empathy, from cozy, intimate locations to far more grandiose surroundings just outside the frame. Any indication, according to. Public relations specialist.
“They wanted to show authenticity and relatability,” said crisis communications strategist Molly McPherson. “By offering a glimpse into their private spaces, it not only shows a sense of insecurity, but it is trying to establish trust.”
September has been a particularly busy month for celebrity damage control. On September 9, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis posted an apology video on Instagram. Wearing a torn T-shirt and facing an old wooden wall, he explained why he wrote the character letters in support of his friend and former “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson, who recently died at 30. He was sentenced to one year of life imprisonment. Jail for raping two women.
And on the same day that Ms. Barrymore posted her video, comedian and actor Russell Brand took to his YouTube channel to challenge the News investigation into allegations that he had sexually assaulted multiple women, appearing in that room. Which they’ve used for their other videos with decorations that were somewhere between a HomeGoods showroom and a virtual Zoom background.
“It is considered fake authenticity,” said Seema Rao, an art historian who has analyzed celebrity apology videos of Mr. Brand’s choice of location on his TikTok account. “Maybe he really splurged and went to the world market.”
Instead of getting sympathy, the stars found themselves as TikTok fodder. On September 15, Mr. Kutcher resigned as chairman of Thorne, the organization he co-founded to fight child sexual abuse. Within hours of posting her video, Ms. Barrymore deleted it. By Sunday, he had reversed the decision to restart his show. And on Tuesday, YouTube banned Mr. Brand, who has 6.6 million followers on his channel, from profiting from his site.
Ms. Barrymore declined to comment through a spokeswoman. Representatives for Mr. Kutcher, Ms. Kunis and Mr. Brand did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Celebrities have long used their homes as social currency, offering them up for public consumption, and using them as aspirational messages showcasing their impeccable taste and wealth. Celebrities regularly grace the covers of shelter magazines like Better Homes & Gardens, as Ms. Barrymore did this month. When Mr. Kutcher and Ms. Kunis rented out their Santa Barbara beach home for free on Airbnb, they happily brought a cameraman with them, part of a marketing partnership with the vacation rental site. A day before the apology video, the couple had posted the video on Instagram.
Ms. Barrymore’s stars-and-stripes wallpaper appeared on TikTok when the actress, who sells a line of peel-and-stick wallpaper at Walmart, posted a video of herself cleaning her messy bedroom. So why won’t it work this time? “I think she thought we were going to look at the macrame and striped wallpaper in the back wall and we would engage with her like she was one of the girls,” Ms. Rao said.
Mr. Kutcher and Ms. Kunis may have made the same calculation by choosing a rustic backdrop. “They were definitely looking for something that didn’t look expensive,” Ms. Rao said. Instead, “it looked like ‘American Gothic’.”
The old Kunis-Kutcher wall has been visited before. The pair stood in front of it singing “Imagine All People” in an episode of “The Boys” in 2022, following the widely criticized “Imagine” video that actress Gal Gadot used to encourage cheering at the onset of the coronavirus. Made for. pandemic.
However, this time it was he who was made fun of. Many curious viewers on social media noticed what was not visible: The wall is the exterior of a pool-side guesthouse on the six-acre property the couple calls Cuckoo Farms. It’s there for all to see in a stunning 2021 Architectural Digest spread.