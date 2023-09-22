celebrity apology video aesthetics

Last week, Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to defend the reboot of her talk show amid the crippling writers’ strike, a move that her critics described as tantamount to crossing the picket line.

Facing the camera, slightly off centre, in a room where the wallpaper was so heavy that not even the ceiling survived, she asked her 17 million followers for their understanding. “I know there’s nothing I can do that will make it OK for people who don’t have it OK,” she said of a macrame wall hanging behind her.

The homely atmosphere was familiar. It is an essential element of the celebrity apology video genre.

These videos appear haphazard – tousled hair, unnaturally makeup-free faces, strange lighting – but they’re presumably designed to evoke empathy, from cozy, intimate locations to far more grandiose surroundings just outside the frame. Any indication, according to. Public relations specialist.