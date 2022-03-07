Celebrity couples who are friends after breaking up

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



What Anna had to say about it: “Holding a grudge is not something that Chris and I do. So we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supported each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, did we all spend the Christmas? Holidays all together? How do we make sure that everyone we love feels safe and that we also respect the love we had and have for each other? She really is an amazing person.”