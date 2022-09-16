Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight, Will Smith and Jaden Smith, and more

Mixing family with business! Many famous families have multiple actors – and some of those relatives have gone on to share the screen together.

Robbie Amellwho worked with his cousin Stephen Amell on projects like The Flash previously explained how they looked too much alike to share scenes with each other.

“It is difficult, we are very similar in appearance. We’re not going to play related,” Robbie said. Weekly entertainment in December 2019. “That was part of the reason they didn’t let [our characters] talking to each other The Flash, they were like, ‘It’s really weird. People know you’re related, you can’t talk to each other.’

Robbie and Stephen would later work together on their crowd-funded film, Code 8.

“Part of it was that we needed to create something for ourselves. We think that if we weren’t willing to bet on ourselves, why should we expect anyone else to? Robbie explained the ai creed. “We wanted to try and make something that we were proud of, something that the people who support us would be proud of.”

Not all family members want to work on the same projects, including Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaalwho were reluctant to join. Richard Kelly previously spoke about having to speak with Maggie to take on the role in Donnie Darko alongside her brother.

“Immediately she said, ‘Richard, you’re only offering me this because I’m Jake’s older sister. You should find the best actress for the role,’” the director said. Vox in April 2017. “So she was already trying to convince me not to cast her, in a very selfless way. And I was really impressed with that… So I was really determined to convince her to do it after that.”

The movie wouldn’t be what it was without the brother-sister dynamic that Maggie and Jake brought to their roles.

“Maggie was really an essential piece of the puzzle that makes this dynamic family work in the movie,” added Kelly. “I’m grateful that she agreed to play the part.”

Dave Franco also tried hard not to work with his brother James Franco earlier in your career.

“For a while, I made a conscious decision not to work with him, just because I wanted to pave my own path,” Dave said during an interview with Variety in November 2017. “I didn’t want to be called ‘James Franco’s little brother’ by the rest of my life. But we have very similar sensitivities.”

Scroll down to see more stars who worked with the family on screen:

