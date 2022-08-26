celebrity friends who have ignored the actress’s pleas for support

After losing the famous trial for defamation against his ex-partner Johnny Depp and for which you have to pay more than $8.2 million in damages, Amber Heard It has also suffered consequences on the social side, as reported by various media.

According to Geo News, citing Star Magazine, some of the friends with which Amber went out partying they are ignoring completely. And it is that, Heard asked them for help after his financial situation was drastically affected and he had to move to a smaller place, and also has not been able to find work.

“Amber has grown closer to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne Y margot robbiehoping they will help her with a place to stay,” the source said. “She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely phantom,” he added.





This would make the model very sad, because the people she thought were friends they are turning their backs in the most difficult moments; however, she would be determined to follow her path and find refuge in the love of her family.

Amber Heard’s extreme measure to pay off her debt to Depp

​

A few days ago, it was circulated that Amber Heard would have received a millionaire offer to make a adult movie and thus, pay off the debt she has with her ex-husband.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in a video production of adult entertainmentsaid Zen Models president Veronica Madjarian.

The agency would be willing to disburse 9 million dollars for Amber to be the star of her next adult movie. And she learned that the contract is worth $8 million and includes an additional $1 million donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, but nothing is confirmed yet.

