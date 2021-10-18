Celebrity haircuts trends for winter 2021-2022, Victoria Beckham’s lob and curtain bangs

This winter 2021-2022 you can take inspiration from celebrities and copy theirs cuts from hair. These hairstyles are all very easy to wear and also to style and also give a very glamorous style, so they are all to be discovered.

Trends haircuts winter 2021-2022

In the winter season you can opt for the lob sported by Victoria Beckham. The length of this hair comes just below the shoulders and can always be worn with a different styling. The lob is perfect for elongating and streamlining the face in the best way. Lately the long bob has also been chosen by the beautiful Michelle Hunziker and with this new look she looks just like a little girl. Even the showgirl has a lot of fun with her hair and always creates different styles: for example, she chooses wavy or smooth folds and all this according to the various occasions and obviously to the mood of the moment.

New haircuts winter 2021-2022

There curtain bangs she has managed to conquer all women and Halle Berry has also succumbed to her charm. The famous fringe to curtain it is always very practical to wear and is ideal for enhancing the face in the best way. Curtain bangs can be combined with any type of feature, cut and hairstyle. This type of bangs need very little maintenance and therefore can be considered by all girls.

The hairstyles continue

In this long roundup of cuts from hair Jennifer Aniston's climbed hair cannot be missing. The actress's hair is shoulder-length and there are scales on the sides of the face to frame it. Jennifer enriched her blonde cut by adding lighter reflections to brighten her face.

Also Julia Roberts she sports long hair which also gives her a lot. The actress has created a wavy hairstyle on her hair: the latter is ideal for giving a nice movement to the whole look. The stars are always the first to launch new trends, to have a whole new look. So this is the best time to choose many new ones cuts from hair to show off in the next winter 2021-2022.