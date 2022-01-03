Inexhaustible source of trends and new looks, celebrity Instagram profiles are the perfect place to find new haircuts and stunning hairstyles. But who are the hairstylist that hide behind these sophisticated looks? In addition to the very famous Chris Appleton – hairdresser of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez there are many other professionals who take care of the hair of the super stars.

Here is the ranking of 10 celebrity hairdressers to know and follow on Instagram!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

1) Kristin Ess, Lucy Hale’s hairdresser

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The undisputed queen of short bobs and flat waves, Kristin Ess is the hairstylist of Lucy Hale, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Lauren Conrad. Her Instagram profile is studded with curly hair, accessories such as barrettes and hair clips and ideas for romantic and allure hairstyles boho chic. Not only that, Kristin has also released hers line of hair care products, completely cruelty free! To be discovered and followed immediately.

2) Jen Atkin, founder of OUAI haircare

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What do you think if you hear the names of Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid? Obviously to their fabulous hair. Behold, behind those hair hides, Jen Atkin, hairstylist of the stars and founder of OUAI haircare. Her IG profile is a riot of ideas to steal, including hairstyles and latest hair colors.

3) Ahn Co Tran, the profile to follow if you are looking for a new look

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Global Creative Director of the American brand Milbon, Ahn Co Tran is an industry professional who has worked with celebrities such as Pink, Anne Hathaway and Chloe Grace Moretz. His profile is to be followed absolutely if you are looking for inspiration in terms of color and cut, because he is a true master.

4) Kim Kimble, beauty passes through the hair

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kim Kimble’s motto is “beautify the world, one head at a time”, and that’s exactly what she does with her haircuts. The hair dresser, specialized in afro hair, has worked alongside celebrities such as Beyoncé, Zendaya and Tyra Banks. Her portfolio is full of inspiration for those with curly hair or who want to learn more about the Nappy philosophy.

5) Mara Roszaki, alongside Emma Stone

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Olivia Wilde, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman are some of the celebrities who follow Mara also in her West Hollywood salon. His profile is elegant and refined, suitable for super stars who demand methodical attention to detail from their hairstylist.

6) Andy Lecompte has always been Madonna’s hairstylist

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Not just a hairdresser but a true artist. Andy Lecompte has always followed singers and actresses and among his faithful we find, none other than Madonna, Salma Hayek and Miley Cyrus. His profile is among the most sought after in the industry, impossible not to follow him!

7) Justine Marjan, for straight hair lovers

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Liquid Hair lovers in report! Justine Marjan is the hairstylist behind the silky-effect hair by Kim Kardashian and Camila Cabello. Among the most requested hairdressers in the sector, she often works in music videos and in the backstage of styled!

8) Kiyah Wright, two Emmy winner

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Not many hairdressers have won two Emmys. A true celebrity in the world of hairdressing, she launched “The Wright Tips” an initiative on her profile to help stylists improve their techniques. Among his clients Tyra Banks, Jennifer Hudson and Laverne Cox.

9) Cash Lawless, one of the hairstylists of Vogue US

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With a rather particular Instagram profile, that mixes tips for becoming self-employed in the hair industry and photography of his finest work, Cash Lawless is among the haristylists behind Vogue US. Hairdressing stars such as Mandy Moore and Alessandra Ambrosio is admired around the world, with beyond 51 thousand followers.

10) Scott Cunha, style and volume on every occasion

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Last but not least, Scott Cunha’s profile is among the most followed and appreciated in the hair industry. Her hairstyles have appeared on the covers of the most important magazines in the world and are considered true masterpieces.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io