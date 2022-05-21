Celebrity Highlights Reveal What It’s Like To Work With Johnny Depp And Reveal If It’s True It’s Difficult

USA.- The former agent and commercial manager of Johnny Depp They recently indicated that it was a challenge to work with the actor, when, according to the statements in the trial against AmberHeard, drugs and alcohol dictated his behavior. However, many of his former co-stars express a contrast with that testimony and with what his ex-wife says.

Also, the actress Ellen Barkinwho had a fleeting romance with the famous when they starred Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998, she testified that he threw a bottle of wine at her as they were leaving. She stated that he was arguing with some friends in a hotel room when he threw an embace at her. Also, like Amber, she said that he was a jealous man.

Controller, asking me, ‘Where are you going? Who are you going to meet?

As for the former agent, Tracey Jacobsstated that his professional reputation was undermined when he began to be late for calls due to drugs and alcohol, among these Pirates of the Caribbean: Revenge of the Dead. “Teams don’t love sitting around for hours and hours for the star to show up. People talked… and that made people reluctant to use it.”

Joel Mandel, his former agent, backed up Jacobs’ accusations and indicated that Depp’s spending became alarming when he started spending too much on prescription drugs in 2011, but now the question is what do his co-stars say about it? How is it to work with him?

Eve Green He recently posted on his Instagram: “I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family.” Orlando Bloom told the BBC that working with him was the most fun, and that is that he was able to “work with one of my heroes, Johnny Depp, and see how he does business, which was really inspiring for me at this stage of my career. ”. About his dedication, he stated, “I knew he would bring something unique, like he always does with his roles. I just didn’t know what it would be when I saw it, it was fantastic.”

winona ryder, who was his girlfriend, noted: “I can only speak from my own experience, which was very different from what is said,” he told Time in June 2016 after Heard’s accusations. “He was never, he was never like that with me. He never abused me at all. I only know him as a really nice, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.”

Kevin McNallywho worked with Johnny andnPirates of the Caribbean, in an interview with LADbible in 2021, stressed: “I have never seen a hint of any dark side in Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow.”

Keira Knightley, told IGN in 2003: “He’s great. He’s really weird, because he’s a big Hollywood star, but he’s a really nice guy. We were in the craft service car and he was making a cup of tea and we were chatting and laughing and then making a scene. He is really, really, really charming. He is one of the only actors right now who will take such huge risks, and it was a risk. He has the balls to play a role like that, and I think that’s brilliant.”

Angelina Joliewho worked with him on The Tourist in 2010, indicated that “he is not just someone who is doing these [películas] funny; he is a true experimental artist, with deep feelings, who gives a lot and is very kind on set with everyone and with his fellow actors. It’s just a pleasure.”

As to Anne Hathaway, in 2010, said: “He has such a mystique about him that I feel like his fans and the media criticize him. And he is as real a person as you can be. He is, I think, exactly who he would be if none of this fame had happened to him. I admire that a lot, it’s not just that he hasn’t gone to his head, but he hasn’t changed it one iota, and I think that’s extraordinary.”

