Celebrity kids on the first day of school 2022: Angelina Jolie, Nick Cannon and more

School days are coming! As kids started going back to school, a lot of celebrities celebrated their kids getting ready to get into the books once again. Whether they’re heading to elementary school or nearing the end of their high school career, a bunch of stars have shared adorable photos of their kids starting the school year. From Angelina Jolie dropping your daughter Zahara off in college for Vanessa and Nick Lachey sending your child to their first day of kindergarten, check out photos of celebrity kids on their first day of school.

Nick Cannon

See this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Nick Cannon sent your son Golden for her first day of second grade on Monday, August 29th. the masked singer host talked about Golden’s academic skills. “Yesterday was the first day of 2nd grade for MR. GOLD CANNON!! (And he is only 5 years old!!!) Congratulations Champion!” He wrote. “But I can’t take any credit! He gets his genie from his mother!” His son’s first day of school comes just days after Nick announced he has his 10th child on the way with Brittany Bell. He is also expecting baby number nine with the model. Abby de la Rosa.

Angelina Jolie

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Like Angelina Jolie and by Brad Pitt daughter Zahara started her freshman year at Spelman College, the maleficent The actress shared a photo of her daughter with some of her classmates. Angelina was clearly very proud of her daughter for starting her journey as a college student. “Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey)

The Lacheys’ Son Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn posed for a photo outside his door as they prepared for “First day of school in Hawaii,” as the blackboard between them noted. Brooklyn was preparing for second grade, while Phoenix was just beginning his academic journey in kindergarten. your eldest son Camden have another week of summer vacation before returning! “Time is flying… and I’m really not sure how I feel. It’s bittersweet,” she wrote of watching her children grow up.

Melissa Joan Hart

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

Melissa Joan Hart shared three photos of their children Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and tucker, 9, while heading to school. As her oldest son can now drive to school on his own, she joked about asking some friends to help take a picture of him. “Thankful for friends who are teachers who pull one aside and grab your obligatory first day of school photo because he can drive and leave the house before you take one,” she wrote.

Guy Fieri

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri)

Sometimes saying “goodbye” to summer can be a drag! Guy Fieri posted a picture of his youngest son Ryder, 16 while heading to school, joking about how he didn’t look excited to be back in the classroom. “Does this look like the face of an 11th grader who is excited about his first day of school?” He wrote. “Good luck champion!”

ant Anstead

See this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead)

ant Anstead got excited about being a “proud dad” as he prepared his youngest son Hudson, 2, for “your new summer school”. The child smiled as he held a lunch box and wore a backpack. “This has been piling up over the last few days, from precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today,” he wrote. “He’s so independent and grown up and has a real leap in his stride.”

Jana Kramer

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

Jana Kramer gave both children posters to announce that they were going to school. The son of the country singer jace, 3, was starting Pre-K 4, while his daughter Jolie, 6, prepared for the first grade. Both children had huge smiles as they posed. “And so I have a 1st and pre 4th grader,” she wrote.

Natalie Suleman

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadya “octomom” Suleman (@nataliesuleman)

Talk about a ride! Natalia Suleman, also known as “Octomom,” shared a photo of her octuplets as they headed for the first day of eighth grade. She shared a sweet message with the kids. “Be proud of you kids for being kind, respectful and helpful to all your peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models for 6th and 7th graders,” she wrote.

Sean Lowe

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu)

the bachelor Star Sean Lowe posted a picture of the son starting his first day of kindergarten. Rocking shorts and a T-shirt, her boy had his backpack and looked ready. “He has at least six years of school ahead of him, so I hope he enjoys every day,” he joked.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) (@ali.manno)

The old one single posted adorable pictures of her daughter Molly and son Riley while going to school. In addition to thinking about how different the first days back in the country are, Ali Manno posted a few different links to her kids’ back to school outfits. “Can we talk about how big and grown up Molly looks in these pictures?!” she wrote. “And Riley’s face in the first photo is amazing.”

Ryan Lochte

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Lochte – Realtor® (@kaylaraereid)

olympic swimmer by Ryan Lochte wife Kayla Reid posted an adorable picture of her son Caiden and daughter book going to day one. Each child held flowers as they entered and smiled for the photo. “So summer is over and back to school,” she wrote.