Celebrity kids who are just like them when they act in serials: They look like their couple

Anahi was ‘reincarnated’ in her children

Anahi with her children / Anahi in ‘Chiquiladas’

Credit, Anahi / Instagram / Mezcalent

In July 2020, Anahi herself expressed on her Instagram account that the youngest ‘Amy’ in her family looks like her.

Anahi comments on how much her son Emiliano resembles her

Credit, Anahi/Instagram

The resemblance between Thalia and her daughter is impressive

The actress carved a niche for herself in soap operas thanks to the ‘Las Marías’ trilogy, which she starred in in the ’90s.

On a personal level, Thalía began motherhood on 7 October 2007, when her daughter, Sabrina Saka, was born.

Although the artist usually keeps her offspring out of the public eye, due to some of the images shared of the young lady, many believe she is just like her mother when she rose to fame on the small screen. It was

Thalia and Tommy Mottola with their children / Thalia in ‘Marimar’

Credit, Tommy Mottola / Instagram / Mezcalent

Eduardo Capetillo and his son look like twins

After passing through the Timbiriche group, he became one of the most sought-after leading men on the small screen with serials like ‘Marimar’, ‘Alcanazar una Estrella’, ‘Camila’ among others.

It was a big surprise to many of her fans when, through the years, she realized that her first child, Eduardo Capetillo Jr., looked exactly like her.

The resemblance is so obvious that the 28-year-old played a young version of her famous father’s character in the Netflix series ‘Where There Was Fire’.

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma is just like her when she starred in ‘Teresa’

In 1989, the Mexican actress got her first leading role thanks to ‘Teresa’. Over the years, he made the jump to Hollywood and became a benchmark for Latinos in the ‘Mecca of Cinema’.

In September 2007, Salma Hayek welcomed her only daughter, Valentina Paloma, the result of her relationship with François-Henri Pinault.

For most of her life, the girl stayed away from cameras and spotlights. However, entering adolescence, he began to be seen at more public events.

This is how fans of her famous mother have been able to verify how much she resembles the image of the star in her early years.

Salma Hayek in ‘Teresa’ / Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina Paloma

Credit, Mezcalent / Getty Images

Michelle Wyeth and her daughter are like two peas in a pod

More than two decades after starring in the said melodrama, she surprised her fans by celebrating her daughter Michelle’s 15th birthday. In the photos she shared of the teenager on social networks, many of her followers pointed out that she is “exactly the same” as she was when she gave life to Julia.

The young lady inherited more than just her mother’s physical attributes: She also ventured into acting. Last May, Michelle Empudia revealed that she would be part of the Mexican film “La Loca de Reforma,” playing a younger version of her mother’s role.

Michelle Empudia Wyeth / ‘My Little Naughty’

Credit, Michelle with Instagram / Televisa

Eduardo Santamarina’s Twins Are Exactly Like Him When They Started Their Careers

The actor started his career in the 90s and soon became one of the most loved actors on the small screen.

In 2001, he became a father with Itati Cantoral: at that time he and his wife welcomed twins, Roberto and Eduardo.

Now that they are both grown up, the qualities they inherited from their famous father are becoming more than evident.

What stands out is that Eduardo will follow in the footsteps of his famous parents. In mid-July, she announced on her Instagram account that she would be studying acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Itati Cantoral with his twins / Eduardo Santamarina as a young man

Credit, Itati Cantoral/Instagram/Mezcalent

William Levy can’t avoid comparisons with his son

At 42, Cuban is an established actor in the world of melodrama. So much so that, of the previously mentioned actors, he is the only one who still stars in soap operas.

He began his fatherhood on March 12, 2006 with the arrival of Christopher, the result of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrez.

As his eldest son grew up, there was no dearth of comparisons to his famous father, but now that he is 17 years old, his resemblance is more than obvious.

Christopher Levy / William Levy

Credit, Christopher Levy / Instagram / Mezcalent

You may also like:

1,fifteen

Salma Hayek is undoubtedly one of the most important Mexican actresses in Hollywood.

2,fifteen

Her success lies not only in being the first woman of this nationality to be nominated for an Oscar or in the dozens of films she has starred in.

Credit, Getty Images

3,fifteen

The native of Veracruz carved a niche for herself in the industry at a time when it was not common for Latinos to appear on screen and, moreover, paved the way for her compatriots.

Click here to continue gallery

4,fifteen

After achieving international fame, Salma Hayek fell in love with businessman François-Henri Pinault.

Credit, Getty Images

5,fifteen

However, this area of ​​the actress’s life has also been under criticism and questioning. For years it was rumored that they had married for alleged financial interest, although she knew how to brush off these comments.

Grosby Group. Its reproduction is prohibited.

6,fifteen

Thus, the Mexican has created one large family. On the one hand, he welcomed three children from his previous relationships, apart from the fact that he also had a girl named Valentina Paloma.

Credit, Grosby Group. Its reproduction is prohibited.

Click here to continue gallery

7,fifteen

Salma Hayek’s daughter stayed out of the public eye for many years, but at the age of 14 she started appearing in public with her mother.

8,fifteen

This, especially in the last months of 2021, when the actress enjoyed good premieres on the big screen and even the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Credit, Getty Images

9,fifteen

There, we were able to appreciate just how much Valentina has grown up, as well as how much she resembles her famous mother.

Credit, Getty Images

Click here to continue gallery

Grosby Group/Getty Images

10,fifteen

In particular, her face reminds us of Salma Hayek’s first projects.

Credit, Grosby Group/Getty Images

Eleven,fifteen

The actress has been working in Hollywood for so many years that some people forget that she got her start in soap operas.

Credit, mezcalante

12,fifteen

In fact, Salma Hayek acted in one of the 5 versions of ‘Teresa’ made in 1989.

Credit, mezcalante

Click here to continue gallery

13,fifteen

The role of the young woman who does everything to leave behind the poverty in which she was born was one of those that marked her career in melodrama.

Credit, mezcalante

14,fifteen

At the time, he was 23 years old and had emerged as one of the great instrumentalists of the time, although no one imagined what the future would hold.

Credit, mezcalante

fifteen,fifteen

Although Valentina Paloma is not yet Salma Hayek’s age when she was in ‘Teresa’, their resemblance is undeniable, don’t you think?

Credit, Mezcalent/Getty Images

Source link

