Celebrity looks at the Oscar 2022 post party

As usual, after the Oscar ceremony, celebrities attended the post-award party organized by Vanity Fair. It is an event in which celebrities forget about the formalism that the Academy ceremony deserves and enjoy without posing with friends and colleagues; yes, with outfits always at the height of the event. This year we saw a lot of glitter and transparencies. Next, we review the most outstanding looks.

Zendaya

As we are used to, the actress opted for an unusual look. She wore a suit of jacket and pants with shirt and tie under Sportmax.

dakota johnson

Johnson dazzled in a dusty pink sequin and feather dress signed by Gucci.

Kristen Stewart

Dressed in a black lace suit with gold details by Chanel. This is how actress Kristen Stewart walked the carpet Vanity Fair.

Vanessa Hudgens

For the occasion she chose a black dress with glitter and transparencies signed by Valentino.

Zoey Deutch

Carolina Herrera house was commissioned to make this double color dress for actress Zoey Deutch.

kate hudson

Carolina Herrera also wore Kate Hudson in a black corset-type dress with transparencies.

Zoe Kravitz

The new Gutubela of the big screen, Zoë Kravitz, opted for an off-white Saint Laurent suit.

Natalie Portman

The actress opted for a Greek court dress by Christian Dior.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Also from Christian Dior came Anya Taylor-Joy, in a daring black lingerie-inspired dress.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel wore a voluminous black Balenciaga dress.

kim kardashian

Also from Balenciaga was the businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who opted for a strident blue dress fitted to the body.

Rita prays

Rita Ora turned heads in a spectacular Miss Sohee appliquéd gown and cape.