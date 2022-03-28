Celebrity looks at the Oscar 2022 post party

As usual, after the Oscar ceremony, celebrities attended the post-award party organized by Vanity Fair. It is an event in which celebrities forget about the formalism that the Academy ceremony deserves and enjoy without posing with friends and colleagues; yes, with outfits always at the height of the event. This year we saw a lot of glitter and transparencies. Next, we review the most outstanding looks.
Zendaya
As we are used to, the actress opted for an unusual look. She wore a suit of jacket and pants with shirt and tie under Sportmax.
dakota johnson
Johnson dazzled in a dusty pink sequin and feather dress signed by Gucci.
Kristen Stewart
Dressed in a black lace suit with gold details by Chanel. This is how actress Kristen Stewart walked the carpet Vanity Fair.
Vanessa Hudgens
For the occasion she chose a black dress with glitter and transparencies signed by Valentino.
Zoey Deutch
Carolina Herrera house was commissioned to make this double color dress for actress Zoey Deutch.
kate hudson
Carolina Herrera also wore Kate Hudson in a black corset-type dress with transparencies.
Zoe Kravitz
The new Gutubela of the big screen, Zoë Kravitz, opted for an off-white Saint Laurent suit.
Natalie Portman
The actress opted for a Greek court dress by Christian Dior.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Also from Christian Dior came Anya Taylor-Joy, in a daring black lingerie-inspired dress.
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel wore a voluminous black Balenciaga dress.
kim kardashian
Also from Balenciaga was the businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who opted for a strident blue dress fitted to the body.
Rita prays
Rita Ora turned heads in a spectacular Miss Sohee appliquéd gown and cape.