Celebrity outfits at Milan Fashion Week, who was the most extravagant?

Fashion once again conquers Italy at Milan Fashion Week, and celebrities accompany it perfectly.

With varied styles and their best clothes made available, the stars of the world got ready to enjoy the new collections that the great designers presented at the legendary event.

The fashion agenda, which began on Tuesday the 20th and will end on Monday the 26th of September, brought together stars from the cinema, music and more. From all over the world, celebrities flock to witness the best of the new Spring/Summer season for designers.

After kicking off the season with New York Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid and a subdued London Fashion Week following the death of Elizabeth II, Milan Fashion Week promises a lot. And of course, it prepares the ground for the end of the season with Paris Fashion Week.

The catwalk, organized by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, showcases the best of Italian fashion. Thus, the iconic designers of the country’s industry cross borders and show the offer of the most outstanding firms in the sector.

This edition, which comes to revive the best of fashion after two complex years of the pandemic, will have surprises. Like, for example, the debuts of the new creative directors of Missoni, Etro, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bally.

celebrities shine

From Latin artists to Hollywood superstars, Milan Fashion Week was filled with celebrity glamour.

This was the case of, for example, Ester Expósito and Nicolás Furtado, who did not hesitate a second to wear their most daring styles for the occasion.

The Elite actress recreates Rosalía’s Motomami style with a set of metallic pants and jacket and pointed-heeled boots. Exposito tied her hair in a tight ponytail and paired her outfit with dark glasses and a green clutch bag.

At her side, the actor from El Marginal accompanied her closely with an elegant black and white serial print suit, which she combined with black shoes.

Who was encouraged to an extravagant and daring look was Julia Fox. The model and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West opted for a cut dress that exposed her worked abdomen and part of her breasts.

The garment, which simulated a kind of X at the top, covered the head, revealing only the model’s eyes. The garment consisted of a tight skirt and combined with a handbag and heels.

Models Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski were stylish in clothes that perfectly flattered their bodies. While Irina opted for a short black dress and high boots, Emily wore a black turtleneck top and white leggings with chain print.

Olivia Palermo and Vanessa Hudgens are faithful lovers of total black. The model wore a combined dress with a rubberized skirt and a shiny top, joined by a wide sash. Olivia combined with high boots.

While Vanessa wore it super elegant with a set of a long blouse and bright wide pants. She completed her look with a long leather jacket and her hair pulled back in a tight bun.

Another pair that captured all eyes was Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, who combined their black and white outfits. The model wore a white laced blouse with wide sleeves and tight black pants, and her daughter combined a total black with a white jacket and tall cream boots.

