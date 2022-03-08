Celebrity phrases that reinforce our female empowerment

The March 8 It is a day to recognize the constant lucha of women who seek to eradicate gender violence, discrimination and inequality. Several celebrities have also joined this movement, who over the years have sent messages to all women in the world to feed our strength and thus continue this feminist struggle.

Below we share some famous phrases that support the cause and that will surely reinforce your confidence, the desire to continue supporting each other and that have been of great importance because through them, also The voice of those who are no longer here or those who cannot shout it has been raised.

Coco Chanel

One of them was Coco Chanel, the prestigious designer, creator of the brand that bears her surname. She told women to make their own decisions and not hold back:

“The bravest act for a woman is to think for herself and out loud.”

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie sent a message to remember that our value does not depend on someone else:

“Imagine that you are separated from your family and from the man or woman you are in a relationship with (…) find out who you are in this world and what you need to feel good even if you are alone. I think that the most important thing in this life is make sense of who you are, because with that you can achieve anything.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama set an example so as not to forget that women must be respected, as it is an important part of their development and the confidence to fulfill their dreams:

“I am an example of what is possible when girls, from the beginning of their lives, are loved and cared for by the people around them. I was always surrounded by extraordinary women who educated me in tranquility and dignity.”

Emma Watson

An actress who has stood out for her participation in this movement is Emma Watson, who, thanks to her actions to achieve gender equality in the world, was named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

“I think that, socially, I deserve, like all women, the same respect as a man.”

meryl streep

Meryl Streep has always shown great empathy with women and she never misses an opportunity to remind us that our appearance does not define our value.

“Women: don’t worry about your appearance. What makes you different or strange; that is your strength.”

Gal Gadot

Not for nothing is the ‘Wonder Woman’, because in addition to her talent, Gal Gadot is a promoter of feminism in real life.

“Feminism is equality. It is having the same opportunities and the same rights, and everyone should be a feminist.”

Malala Yousafzai

At just 17 years old, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. She has been a woman who fights for our rights to be asserted, the same reason that she was the victim of an attack when she was 14 years old.

They are just some of the many women who strive every day to make a change in society for the benefit of all, regardless of anything other than sisterhood.