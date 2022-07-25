Celebrity salary: Is Tom Cruise the highest paid actor in Hollywood?

The American site Variety has revealed the highest salaries of movie stars in 2022. Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, DiCaprio, Will Smith… Who is the most bankable actor on the planet?

Who hit the jackpot this year? variety published a survey on the salary of Hollywood stars. The media thus revealed the amounts of fees received by American actors and actresses, which are always a source of debate and lively discussion. Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix or maybe Tom Hardy? Who is the highest paid star on the planet? Answer in the ranking below, which starts with the 10th in the list!

10 – JOAQUIN PHOENIX

bestimage

For joker, Joaquin Phoenix pocketed $4.5 million. After the triumph of the film at the box office and its billion in worldwide revenue, coupled with the Oscar for best actor, the actor was able to negotiate a substantial revaluation of his stamp. For Joker 2, it amounts to 20 million greenbacks.

9 – TOM HARDY

bestimage

For Venom 3, Tom Hardy will win the tidy sum of 20 million dollars!

8 – VIN DIESEL

bestimage

Vin Diesel will also receive 20 million green tickets for Fast 10.

6 – WILL FERRELL

Will Ferrell, whose popularity is much greater in the United States than in France, earned 20 million for his performance in Spirited, an Apple TV + musical with Ryan Reynolds released on June 26. The latter has also received the same amount as Ferrell for this feature film. Note that Denzel Washington is also part of the circle of 20 million for the filming of Equalizer 3.

5 – DWAYNE JOHNSON

bestimage

With $22.5 million in his purse for Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is once again among the highest paid movie stars in the world.

4 – BRAD PITT

bestimage

For his next project taking place in the world of Formula 1, brad pittcurrently playing on Bullet Train, will collect a fee of $30 million.

2 – WILL SMITH

bestimage

Will Smith takes second place in this ranking with a salary of 35 million dollars for Emancipation. This Apple TV+ film directed by Antoine Fuqua takes place in 1863. We follow Peter, a slave on a plantation in Louisiana. He decides to flee north and join the Union Army after being savagely beaten.

1 – TOM CRUISE

bestimage

In the first place, Tom Cruise reigns supreme over all the other bankable stars on the planet. The actor pocketed a whopping $100 million for Top Gun Maverick. His base fee was 14 million. With the enormous success of the film and the billion crossed at the box office, Tom Cruise hit the jackpot thanks to his percentage of the receipts.