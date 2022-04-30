Celebrity Stylists: The Big Names in Fashion You Need to Know

They work in the shadows. If the celebrity stylists do not walk the red carpet of major social events, they play the leading role behind the scenes. Today more than ever, the looks of stars are scrutinized from all angles, in street looks, on the red carpet and even on social networks.

These fashion geniuses shape the image of their clients to create a true fashion identity. And that with always great success.

Celebrity stylists: fashion as a communication tool

It must be said that the choice of an outfit is far from trivial. This can even act in the service of a film/series release or mark a turning point in the life of the star in question. We remember the cobweb dress signed Valentino worn by Zendaya at the preview of Spiderman: No Way Home. A nice nod to the universe of the spider-man undertaken by the stylist of the actress, Law Roach.

The latter is also at the origin of the fashion revival of Celine Dion, who has become, in parallel with her status as an undisputed icon of the song, a sharp fashionista. But the work of the stylist does not stop there since he also takes care of the outfits of Anya Taylor-Joy, Hunter Schafer, Priyanka Chopra or Kerry Washington.

Discover below five profiles of stylists of stars, at the origin of the most photographed and scrutinized looks on the red carpet or on the asphalt. Fashion personalities who deserve at least as much light as their clients.