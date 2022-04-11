Celebrity Touted Crypto Scheme Vayo Coin Hoax Isn’t Stopping: You Already Owe Over $44M in Bad Checks

Leandro Usín, swindler and repeat offender, designated as the head of Vayo Coin.

Oops Cointhe cryptocurrency scheme that promised to multiply income in an almost magical way, promoted by dozens of celebrities who they charged sums from 300,000 pesos for a 30-second story to 9,000 dollars or more for monthly packs on Instagram, it can be a bottomless pit. A massive Ponzi scheme is suspected. Users on social networks claim to have been affected. Ena Ailín Andrada, an accountant according to herself and an expert in cryptocurrencies, collaborated in an ambitious project of the group. As he told Infobae, he receives multiple complaints from users on a daily basis who seek to collect their money.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, how many savers Vayo allegedly deceived into handing over their money. A source close to the group claimed to have seen a list of at least 200 investors who delivered from 50 thousand to 500 thousand pesos but the number cannot even be considered an estimate.

Until the end of last week, There was no criminal case against the group, at least according to data from the Buenos Aires Criminal and Correctional Chamber. The consultation systems of both the civil and commercial jurisdictions do not reveal bankruptcy requests or files for executive collection, usually a prelude to the criminal complaint for fraud.

The Madero Center building, where Vayo Business had its offices and where “La Rosadita” worked in 2012. (Gerardo Viercovich)

There is a leak. Vayo occupied offices on the 7th floor of the Madero Center building in Puerto Madero: he secretly left them two weeks ago. In the same building and on the same floor, ironically, “La Rosadita” worked, the financial used to direct money from public works and frequented by Martín, son of Lázaro Báez and the accountant Daniel Pérez Gadín.

“La Rosadita” occupied the department 7°C. Vayo Business, the 7th B.

There is also silence. No one responds to their corporate WhatsApp contacts, their social networks closed the comments. Everything around him is striking: sources who worked in the group agree that the true leader was Leandro Usín, the son of Ana Lavitola, a retired resident of a humble neighborhood of Comodoro Rivadavia who is the main shareholder of Vayo Business, the main company of the group, a man who appeared in the office, but not in the papers.

Leandro Usin is a repeat scammer. He has at least two convictions for foul play with bad checks. In Chubut he received a sentence of one year and eight months after agreeing to blame him. In 2013, Usín worked at a concessionaire in Buenos Aires, located on Córdoba Avenue. He was reported in court and arrested for deceiving his clients and setting the place on fire. Later, he escaped from Justice and was considered a rebel. Chamber II of the Chamber decided to release him two years later. He had fled to Rio Gallegos, where he would later be convicted of another series of deceptions.

Until now, there are not too many certainties. The only really certain thing, according to data from the Central Bank, is that Vayo owes money. And he owes more and more.

Video: Natalia Oreiro promotes a draw for Vayo Business.

Business records consulted by Infobae on Tuesday, April 5 in the morninga revealed that Vayo Business SA, the group’s main firm, issued 18 checks in March of this year for a value of $13.9 million pesos that were all rejected due to insufficient funds. Also, it owes contributions from its employees for the last two months according to forecast data.

Lavitola, Usín’s mother, formed two more companies, Futbol Coin and Polo Coin, linked to the crypto business. In them, the main partner is Walter Ramon Cárcamo, 35, a former bank employee with fiscal domicile in a rotisserie in Rada Tilly. Cárcamo posed at the launch of Universal Exchange as CEO of the project according to the group’s self-promotion. The Official Gazette shows him as the majority shareholder of the firm with 80%. Ironically, Universal Exchange did not even have a CUIT to be able to operatemuch less an app to download on Google Play.

By Soccer Coin and Polo Coin, Walter Cárcamo also has 9 bounced checks due to lack of funds in your name according to data from the BCRA. He owes another $16.2 million. Cárcamo is also an employee of Vayo Business, so they owe contributions to him as well.

Ena Andrada and Walter Carcamo.

Today, Monday the 11th, the debt only grew. Vayo Business SA, according to the same reports, already owes $19.4 million in 20 checks that were returned due to insufficient funds. Two other checks for 1.4 million were rejected due to formal defects. Walter Cárcamo accumulates even more money: 15 bad checks for 23,696 million. Another check for 1.1 million was rejected due to formal defects.

Thus, the group increased its red by more than 13 million pesos in one week.

The symptom is common. The same thing happened six years ago with the Hope Funds group, led by Enrique Blaksley, today imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison and prosecuted for what could be the largest pyramid scheme in Argentine history. The maneuver is classic among alleged perpetrators of Ponzi schemes: broken checks begin when what they took from savers has already been spent.

