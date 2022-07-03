Celebs Proving Exes Can Be Friends Too

A divorce or a love affair does not mean that you do not love the other person, it is simply that the cycle is closed and each one must move forward on their own path. Celebrities show us that exes can be friends too.

In some cases, they are even happier after the breakup than during the relationship or marriage. Check out who they are!

During the 90s, Lucero and Mijares were the couple most loved by the Mexican public, after 14 years of marriage, they announced their divorce in 2011 and now they are such friends that they share the education of their children and even give concerts together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Although these celebrities did not end well at all, after some time they managed to reconcile as friends, even Garner has confessed that he lives with Jennifer Lopez and her children.

She was the salsa partner, the protagonist of music and movies like El Cantante, based on the life of Puerto Rican Héctor Lavoe. They are now great friends.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Spiderman left many broken hearts in his wake, Garfield and Stone met in 2012 on the set of the movie and ended 3 years later, they still support each other in their projects.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Another couple who fell in love on the film set were Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight, at the end of the saga the rumors of infidelity by the actress began and ended.

Although the breakup was painful for the new Batman, he got over it and although the two are currently in a relationship, from time to time they have been caught in bars as friends.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

The Iron Man actress was Chris Martin’s muse for 10 years, the singer wrote and composed some songs for her as Yellow. Although the breakup was painful for Chris (an episode shown in the English band’s documentary), time brought an advance in acceptance and he even congratulated the actress on her wedding.

