Celebs show you how to wear orange

In 2001, Elle Woods of Legally Blonde announced his distaste for a certain bright color. “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed,” he told a group of his law school classmates during introductions.

Fashionistas understood what she meant, even during the years since, pink always felt a bit superior, especially when it came to popular trends. But now, after years of living with millennial pinkneon alternatives, and tons of Barbie references, orange has started to put up a worthy fight.

In 2022, orange might just become the new pink after all.

While we can’t ignore Valentino’s fall 2022 collection, which yes, it was extremely pink and has already become a red carpet favourite, celebrities have also shown their love for tangerine hues and spiced pumpikn.

Rihanna stepped out in a fuzzy orange coat earlier this year, and orange suits have essentially become Hollywood’s go-to outfit (seriously, orange suits are everywhere!). As we head into the summer months, which have historically been the time for orange, we predict the color will become even more popular and continue to reign supreme well into fall and winter as well.

But here are some looks that confirm that orange could be the perfect match for pink.

This is how your favorite celebs wear orange

The winter way

There’s nothing wrong with a classic black buffer, but in January 2022, Rihanna had us rethinking our outerwear choice by stepping out in a bright orange coat. The shearling design made quite a statement on a night out in New York, especially when paired with camo pants and crystal embellished heels.

sleek

The easy to choose look of 2022? A colorful suit, which you can dress up or down depending on the shoes you wear. Lily Collins stepped out in a bright orange option in March, finding a happy medium with heels and a T-shirt.

Another alternative

If bright orange isn’t for you, you can try this color trend with a lighter, more subtle shade. Pastel or ginger pieces are great alternatives that still make a fashion statement, but are less direct.

pumpkin spice

Both flavor and color appear each fall, but by 2022, this shade of orange transcends the seasons. While it’s just as versatile as it is neutral, it’s bolder and a little unexpected, so take a cue from Kim Kardashian and invert some orange-brown pieces, whether it’s a leather jacket or a bikini.

shiny

If you’re wondering what to wear to a formal gathering, add an orange dress or even a corset design to your cart. Combined with eye-catching details like sequins and embellishments, this color will really stand out from the crowd and feel classy and fun. You can also use it as an accent, allowing an orange bag or other accessory to stand out against an all-black outfit.

For the summer

A sun-like creamy orange remains one of the hottest shades of summer, and a great way to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, like HER did at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

