Celer launches bridge 2.0 | Incredible bull run above $ 0.12

On an overall very positive day for the world of cryptocurrencies, there are those who try to overdo it and grow by percentages close to 40%. Celer Network is the fastest growing cryptocurrency today, thanks to the announcement of a very important update.

We talk about cBridge 2.0 – which has sparked investors and speculators – with a rush to grab the tokens $ CELR, which at the time of writing are traded above quota $ 0.12.

Big race for Celer – here’s why in our analysis

And, given the enormous scope of the news announced, there could also be space for those who want to invest now. Celer Network is listed on Binance

Celer Network announces cBridge 2.0: here’s what it means for the project

Before understanding the nature of the update that was announced just over 12 hours ago, it is good to take a quick review Celer Network and its functionality. We are in the world of highly scalable blockchains and – most interestingly, in the ecosystem of Polkadot with Celer offering a layer 2 with transactions off-chain managed efficiently.

💱 CRYPT NAME 🏁 BIRTH 🌎ECOSYSTEM 🔥 FOCUS 📊 MARKET OUTLOOK CELER $ CELR 2019 Polkadot – interchain L2 for communications between blockchains Positive 🟢 Our summary on Celer Network

A complex system, which only a few hours ago announced the update of one of its most complex components, which will make it even more competitive in spaces such as that of decentralized finance, as well as in the other classic fields of application.

The costs of using the network, through Layer2.Finance they are very low and in the future they will manage to be framework, in the intentions of the project developers, for the development of projects capable of competing with the sacred monsters of the sector.

Because the innovations introduced by cBridge 2.0 are attracting investors

What’s behind the big boom – also witnessed by an increase in volumes above the 100% on all the main ones exchange? There are many technological innovations, which we will summarize for those who want to know more.

cBridge is the multi-chain network that allows us to transfer between tokens of any kind – today connected to Ethereum and that in the future he will be able to support others layer 1. Among the novelties already announced for the version 2.0 we have:

Which will allow transfers between tokens of much larger dimensions and without limitations whatsoever.

Operations that today require two steps will, to a large extent, lead to a single operation.

Increase of tokens and supported chains

Something that had been announced for some time, even if there are still no precise lists of the next projects that will be integrated, at least for the moment. The only certain integration is the one with Arbitrum – which we have already talked about – and which continues to be one of the projects with greater hype of the entire sector.

There will also be important news for those who work as a validator, both in terms of governance that of salary – something that has led many to accumulate tokens right now, in order to increase their future returns, even with an investment that, at least for the moment, would seem to be minimal.

How much room is there to invest on Celer Network?

In reality, at least according to the analyzes, there is still a lot of space. And we will be able to exploit it right now, even if we invite everyone to look at Celer with a medium and long-term horizon, not allowing itself to be duped by the very important increases in value of the last few hours.

Celer Network it is putting a lot of meat on the fire – and it will probably be one of the most important in the coming months – also taking into account the speed with which it proceeds with important updates of its fundamental components.