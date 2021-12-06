Celestine dies of electrocution at the age of 13

AND electrocuted dead From one electric discharge while took a bath in the tub. Celestine, 13-year-old girl, put the mobile phone in charge and then decided to use it while immersed in water. The tragedy took place in Macon, capital of the French department of Saone and Loire, in France.

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the investigations, the 13-year-old had spent one evening at home with friends and finally he had decided to take a bath. She was in the company of her only remaining friend when she charged her cell phone but used it while she was taking a bath. A few moments after the electric discharge that hit her right under the eyes incredulous and afraid of the same age, remained in shock. The immediate aid, alerted by the parents who were present in the house, allowed revive the little girl but she never recovered and died.

The domestic tragedy took place on the evening of ten days ago when help arrived at the house, stabilizing Celestine with a heart massage, then transporting her to hospital urgently. The conditions Celestine’s had appeared immediately criticisms, but after days of agony, the doctors had to declare the brain death last Tuesday.

An investigation has been opened on the case, but there seems to be no doubt about the dramatic fate. The mother wanted to launch an appeal: «I hope that our story can at least be useful to other teenagers because now they all have transplanted phones in their hands. We must really insist with them, no phones in the bathtubs“.

