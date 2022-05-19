Celia Lora and Karely Ruiz invite us to a fan site | INSTAGRAM

our dear the mexican model and now content creator, Celia Lora, does not stop working and now she surprised her followers on social networks by sharing a photo modeling in a beach dress, right in the pool and very well accompanied by her latest collaborator, Karen Ruiz.

Both celebrities are recognized for having impressive figurescurves that their suits can barely cover, which is why they traveled to the Mayan Riviera and went about capturing themselves in different locations, voices, and outfits, all for their fan-only pages.

We know that both are very popular on that platform, one Web page that since it became fashionable has received more and more users, Karely for her part is in the top two of creators with the most subscribers, while the beautiful daughter of Alex Lira also has her audience.

In this photograph we could see how the Monterrey native appeared wearing this impressive bath attire in yellow, while Lora wore hers in white, both looking at the camera with their most conquering faces.

The entertainment piece was shared through the Instagram official from Celia, where she assures us that both girls are waiting for their followers on that fan-only website where they have been working very hard to produce the best content.

Celia Lora has positioned herself as one of the most popular in the networks, she always had the dream of modeling and now that she is doing it she is very satisfied with the results, at first she only dreamed of one day being able to model for an important magazine.

Her dreams have come true, she has been collaborating with the rabbit magazine for more than 10 years, a famous production company that continues to be very successful today, who by the way included her on their cover to celebrate the anniversary and also printed some copies, despite what is currently only handled digitally.

