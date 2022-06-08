Celia Lora asks for a stop to criticism for Nodal: “everyone lives a duel whatever”

The singer Christian Nodal In recent weeks, he has generated concern among his fans because of his behavior and changes in appearance after his break with Belinda has surprised everyone, but also his volatility, let’s remember his fight with J Balvin so in social networks it has millions of critics, but recently Celia Lora called for a halt to the waves of attacks against the interpreter of Bottle after bottle.

Let us remember that in social networks thousands of users criticize their appearance and even share memes. Given this, Celia Lora asked for respect for the singer.

During an interview, the daughter of Alex Lora was questioned about the physical appearance of Christian Nodal and his style, he asked for a stop to the waves of criticism against Christian Nodal.

“Leave him alone now. I believe that everyone can do with his body what he wants and respect for the rights of others is peace and I think they should leave him alone”, he detailed.

Celia Lora maintained that the moment Nodal is going through is a duel and each person has a different way of living it. “I think he’s very young too and everyone. I think he is experiencing a duel and everyone lives a duel as it is”.

Recently Christian Nodal was honest about all the bad comments he receives regarding his tattoos and his image, since filters have even been made on Instagram.

“Perhaps if they had asked me if I was okay with him uploading me to his 50M (millions) account, the ‘find the differences’ thing would have been different, but on the contrary, the ridicule and the great exposure hurt me. I replied and he kept leveling up with taunt”, Christian Nodal said regarding the mockery he received from J Balvin.

