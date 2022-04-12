Celia Lora boasts from the pool the neckline of her tiny swimsuit

Celia Lora again paralyzed the hearts of her fans of social networks, to whom she showed off the neckline of one of the swimsuits that she took on her luxurious vacation in East Africa.

After her controversial participation in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ and her success with Playboy magazine, the Mexican model traveled to Seychelles to continue enjoying life, but she has not stopped showing her irreverent personality, because again showed off her voluptuous curves with tiny bikinis.

The sensual images were exposed through her official Instagram profile, where she became the center of attention thanks to the neckline of the green swimsuit that she used on her eccentric trip.

In the first photograph, the daughter of rocker Alex Lora appeared smiling in front of the lens while exposing the upper part of her body, with which she earned more than 120 thousand red hearts in approval.

And to confirm that she is one of the spoiled celebrities within this virtual community, shortly after she added a video in which she again showed off her voluptuous personality, but this time she also showed how she had fun in the pool under the sun’s rays.

With the water at chest height, the 38-year-old model attracted all eyes by showing some details of the emerald green bathing suit.

To the delight of his more than 10 million followers, this was not the only time he Celia Lora models one of her usual swimsuitsWell, shortly after he reappeared in the stories of the same social network with a set in a light tone, red details and strawberry print, with which he once again shone before the camera while taking a walk through the luxurious hotel where he stays.

The heated garments are part of its swimwear line, so the sexy set was also exposed on Celi Sheli’s pagewhere he received compliments from his fans and some congratulations for looking simply spectacular.

You might also be interested in:

–Celia Lora poses under the shower to show off her infarct curves with a delirious black swimsuit

–Celia Lora transforms into a daring sailor to show off her cleavage in a suffocating blue suit

–Celia Lora falls in love with her followers posing from the pool with a white bikini