Celia Lora confesses that she dated a married man and had a relationship with another woman

This week, Celia Lora was invited to the program ‘Montse & Joe‘ where he spoke honestly about the formal relationships he has had and surprised with his statements.

The daughter of Alex and Chela Lora She remembered that her parents have been together since Chela was 14 and Alex 18, so she pondered if she had ever fallen so deeply in love.

And when asked by Montse & Joe about the relationships he has had, he revealed that he has only had 4 formal relationshipsbeing one of these with a woman.

Celia Lora talked about her romances:

Although he did not want to reveal the woman’s name, he told Montserrat Oliver that she got to know her and Joe joked about how ‘stung’ the woman would have been after ending her relationship with Celia, for which she claimed saying, “well no way, subscribe to OnlyFans”.

During the interview, Celia also mentioned that sometimes people think it’s easy go out scantily clad in social networks but in reality it is not, however she does it to continue pleasing her fans.

On the other hand, Montserrat asked him if he would ever mess with a married man and to everyone’s surprise, Celia commented that she has already done it once and did not suffer claims from the subject’s wife, after debating among all that surely she had realized that her husband was unfaithful to her.