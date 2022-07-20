Celia Lora cools off in the shower showing off her voluptuous breasts, but the temperature of her followers rises

Given the high temperatures of summer, the Mexican model and influencer Celia Lora She decided to freshen up in the shower, wearing a tiny black trikini that highlights her voluptuous breasts and awakens the imagination of more than one.

Celia Lora has not been shy about mitigating the summer heat with a shower while enjoying a vacation in the Mayan Riviera, located in the southern state of Quintana Roo.

Celia Lora in daring trikini

The daughter of the Mexican rocker shared a photograph where she wears a black trikini that does not cover her attributes.

In the side part, she lifts her garment to cool herself further, no doubt driving the gentlemen crazy.

In a few hours, the image has more than 45,000 likes and hundreds of flattering comments.

The influencer shows off her curves

“Love you. Gorgeous and sexy as always. Hi beautiful. My love”, These are some of the comments received by the Mexican influencer.

“Not a thousand poets in a thousand years could write so much beauty in an extremely sexy and spectacular woman”wrote one user.

Celia Lora loves to show off her curves, and takes advantage of her account to share images where her physique shows off.

Sexy lingerie and transparent

The 38-year-old influencer loves it pose with lingerie, tight and transparent clothes, to delight the pupil of his 10.3 million followers in Instagram.

And it is that Celia Lora knows how to raise the temperature of her fans and if she goes crazy alone, she does it even more when she appears with one of her friends, as she recently did with Karely Ruiz, one of the OnlyFans celebrities.

The influencers pose in a red bikini in the Secret River, in the Riviera Maya, each one of them lifts her bikini in a suggestive way.

