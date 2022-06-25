Celia Lora dazzled her fans in a small beach suit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Mexican model, Celia Lora, already has more than 10.3 million followers on her official Instagram and it is for this very reason that she is celebrating and sharing new images practically every day, all thanks to her recent visit to the Riviera Maya.

On several occasions the famous daughter of Alex Lora, Vocalist of the legendary Mexican rock band El Tri, has been able to share with us that one of her favorite tourist sites in the world is this place, where she took the opportunity to take her best beach suits and pose in a photo session in which she was capturing several different scenarios.

This specific piece of entertainment was placed a few hours ago on his official profile, he quickly managed to gather more than 111,000 “likes” and many comments where both famous companions from the world of entertainment and his faithful fans will be in charge of commenting on their best compliments, compliments and recognizing the great beauty of the influencer.

Leaning on what appears to be a wooden cabin, the beautiful girl was showing off her great silhouette, one that by the way she has been constantly taking care of, showing off her attendance at various beauty clinics, where it is treated in multiple ways.

Of course, with a conquering attitude, she managed to get a song that she likes so much, a little taste of everything she can do for the people who support her, so you can already imagine what she gets to do for her paid content page monthly.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL PHOTO OF CELIA

Celia Lora shares her new photo sessions for followers.



We know that Celia Lora has several of these web pages, among the most popular is the one “only for fans”, where of course there is the opportunity to get her best content and also the possibility of talking with her through a direct chat, where percent offers some other videos for extra payment.

There is no doubt that this activity has left her a lot of money, she is even positioned as one of the models that earns the most in Mexico, in fact, very soon we will be observing the new cover that she is making for “the rabbit magazine”, but this time for the United States version, being the first Mexican to achieve that appearance.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the best about this celebrity and many others, as well as the best news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more that we recommend you do not miss.