Celia Lora exposes her exuberant curves in lingerie posing with her friend Ignacia Michelson

Celia Lora continues to be very active on social networks, where she raised the temperature again by posing in tiny lingerie sets with which she exposed her exuberant curves showing her irreverent personality that fascinates millions of followers.

The Mexican model has become one of the celebrities that causes a sensation wherever she appears, and although she is used to unleashing controversy due to her explosive character, it is her heated uncovering that ends up stealing prominence.

That was how he once again attracted attention by posing in profile to the camera with a sensual mustard-colored lingerie set that showed off her stunning curves. However, this time she did not appear alone, because she also caused all kinds of reactions with her great friend, the model Ignatius Michelson who on this occasion wore a set of underwear in the same tone that ended up raising the temperature of thousands of admirers who rated the postcard with a “like”.

To confirm that the explosive duo has been placed among the favorites of this virtual community, they also posed together from the bathtub where they showed us their curves, but if they left everything to the imagination.

Celia Lora has been characterized by showing her voluptuous attributes in the famous “bunny magazine”, where she made her debut more than a decade ago and that, thanks to the acceptance of the male public, will become the first Mexican to appear on the cover of Playboy for the United States.

“That’s great news because no other Mexican had been (in Playboy United States)then that gives me great joy”, he explained in an interview with the program ‘Hoy’.

In addition to this achievement, the former inhabitant of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ enjoys success within social networks, where she shines with revealing outfits and swimsuits. An example of this was the series of snapshots that she shared a few days ago, in which she plunged into the pool to show her curves in a high-waisted swimsuit in at least two different poses.

