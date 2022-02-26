Celia Lora is presumed complete in a beach suit from Tulum | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model mexicanCelia Lora, once again demonstrated how much she loves traveling and sharing with us her best experiences in the most beautiful places she visits, this time from an elegant hotel room.

It is one of the last publications of the influencer in their social mediaa photograph in which we could appreciate her enjoying her walk through Tulumone of his favorite places in Mexico to vacation, something that has not been confessed on several occasions.

Of course, the content creator is doing her part and also promoting the place where she was, a business that you can also visit and that she shared with us so that we can get to know it directly on her official profile.

Her photograph has managed to have tens of thousands of likes and comments where the parents dedicate themselves to commenting on her compliments, compliments and of course also declaring the great love they have for her, the daughter of Alex Lora It is very popular among netizens.

Many of these users know her most interesting content, as we know she has been dedicated to modeling for several years, participating in important magazines, for her the one with the rabbit being the most valuable.

Celia Lora shares her adventures in Tulum and her fans enjoy the scenery.



Celia Lora will continue to share her interesting adventures around the world, sometimes she also has the opportunity to travel to other countries, but since the world situation began, she has been booking separate hotels only in Mexico, taking the opportunity to discover some of its most interesting corners and continue enjoying her favorites such as the Riviera Maya.

In addition, in his Instagram stories, he expands his content and also shares more about what he is experiencing in his day to day life, as well as some previews of his exclusive content that you can acquire through a monthly subscription in the links that he normally gives us. Share through your official networks.

Continue Show News and keep discovering the interesting situations that Celia shares with us and of course also about other celebrities, entertainment news, entertainment and more.