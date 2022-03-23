Celia Lora looks with Pedrito Sola in an elegant red dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican modelCelia Lora, continues to surprise her beloved audience by sharing some photos of her most recent collaborations and works, this time a snapshot with one of her favorite television hosts, Peter alone.

That’s right, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora was presented to the popular Program of shows’Windowing’in which the driver has worked for many years, one that has not left the air and that today is still one of the most important of its kind.

In the publication we could see that the influencer She was wearing a beautiful red ball gown, an outfit that really made her shine in front of the cameras and on the viewers’ screens, one more chance to appreciate her beautiful figure.

Looking gorgeous managed to draw the attention of social networks completely, while the famous of the TV He was also very happy and smiling to be able to be with her, she likes you very much and I love her very much, so they couldn’t miss the opportunity to take a picture together.

In addition, there is also a video in which we could see his participation in the program, first talking about interviews with different reporters and then directly with the hosts to comment on why he continues. single woman.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF HIS VISIT TO VENTANEANDO

Celia Lora shares this moment with one of her most beloved drivers.



Celia Lora confesses that she prefers her peace of mind, she has tried to be with some people in relationships and has always failed, confessing that she is “pure crazy”, so she prefers not to be meeting new people anymore.

She prefers to be alone, she enjoys sleeping alone, all alone, which is why she considers it very likely to stay this way forever, she has no plans to seek a relationship in any foreseeable future.

Her presence continues to make Internet users sigh and feel well cared for, a celebrity who is really committed to her audience, we will continue to share everything about her, show news, entertainment and more so you don’t miss it.