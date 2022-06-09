Celia Lora Models New Black and White Beach Mini Suit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican modelCelia Lora, has shown us on many occasions that traveling is one of her favorite activities and that she does not intend to stop doing it, much less because now her work allows her to combine it with photo shoots, publicizing places to stay and of course also clothing. you want promotional.

This time he did both, went to a hotel where she took advantage of the pool to photograph herself spectacularly, an entertainment piece placed on her official Instagram profile where we could see her modeling a mini black beach suit, right from the water.

But the best of all is that the Photography It is in black and white, an elegant form that caught the attention of Internet users who enjoy this type of content so much that they share with us through their social networks.

However, we know all too well that those photos are lax in what they can accomplish for your “fans only” page.“where it really goes big and where it manages to keep those who pay that monthly subscription to access satisfied.

This occasion obtained more than 40,000 likes in a few hours, excellent numbers that continue to grow and also demonstrate the great success that it has as a content creatorIf not forgetting of course also his YouTube channel where he also uploads some videos of interviews and anecdotes.

Celia Lora shares her best travel sessions, right from the pool.



Recently, Celia Lora was participating with the bunny magazine, celebrating her tenth anniversary of collaborating with that important brand and also being one of the few printed copies that exist of the magazine today, since it has been handled digitally for years. .

In addition, she will be the first Mexican model to get a cover for the United States version, an excellent opportunity to show all her talent, but above all also to earn a good amount of money for it, when celebrating her 10-year contract, the payment has been more than juicy.

So for this reason and many others, we recommend that you stay on Show News, discovering the best content of this celebrity, as well as to find out the best news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more that you cannot miss.