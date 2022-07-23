Celia Lora poses in profile to show off her exuberant curves with an animal print string bikini

Celia Lora She has not only given something to talk about for her irreverent personality that has led her to participate in reality shows in which she has been crowned as a great favorite, but she has also placed herself among the list of expert celebrities in attracting attention through the social networks showing off her exuberant silhouette.

This is how he once again used his Instagram account to model a animal print string micro bikini with which her lush curves caught the attention of her 10.3 million followers who fell in love with the beauty of the Mexican.

On this occasion, the daughter of Chela and Alex Lora took advantage of one of her trips to the Riviera Maya, in Quintana Roo, Mexico, to show off for the camera as a model and businesswoman thanks to a two-piece swimsuit that is part of her line of Celi Sheli bikinis, with which she once again exposed her stunning silhouette.

But her beauty was also exposed with another two-piece black bathing suit, with which she showed her less daring side, but which also exposed a heart-stopping neckline that sparked sighs and caused a shower of messages in which her fans They described her as a true goddess who knows how to show off her curves perfectly.

While, in one more take, he was accompanied by the star of OnlyFans Karen Ruizwith whom he modeled a delirious red bikini that exposed her silhouette to the maximum from an underground river of turquoise water that became the perfect setting for this explosive duo to exude sensuality.

The queen of adult publications who stole the hearts of millions more than a decade ago with her appearance on the cover of Playboy magazine continues to prove that social networks are the best means to expose her dazzling beauty, which is why she continuously she appears wearing daring garments in which she leaves very little to the imagination.

An example of this was the hot postcard in which she wore a pink lace and transparencies bodysuit, with which she showed the camera a seductive angle of her statuesque silhouette in profile.

