Celia Lora shares great beauties in a red embroidered outfit | INSTAGRAM

After more than 10 years of working with the rabbit magazine, the famous model mexicanCelia Lora, has obtained a lot of experience in this modeling show through her Instagram official sharing a new photograph.

With eyes that conquered her fans, the famous daughter of Alex Lora He shared the great happiness that receiving so much attention from his followers gives him, I like them in each of his publications.

It is a photo in which we can see how she showed us off one of her most beautiful embroidered outfits, one in red in which she feels quite attractive, there is no doubt that she is, the likes of the comments prove it.

With her well-groomed hair, impeccable makeup and of course an excellent attitude, she also managed to conquer new users who had not yet reached her profile, she has grown a lot in recent months and already has more than 10.3 million followers, an excellent achievement. that never stops celebrating, also reminding us that this social network It’s not the only one you use.

In fact, many of his fans consider that Twitter It is its best platform, since there it gives us some small previews of its monthly subscription page only for fans, where percent of it has even more free content that is exclusively designed for those who are going to pay money for it.

Celia Lora will soon be the first Mexican to appear on the cover of the magazine of the rabbit in its version for the United States, an impressive news kept happy and celebrating.

Since she was very little she always looked at the models in the magazines and thought of one day becoming one, but she never imagined that she would be one of the most important in her country, currently a lot of income thanks to this and the best of all is that he finds himself doing the activity he loves so much, it’s a camera and enjoying the fruits of his career.

