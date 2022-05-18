Celia Lora shows off her attributes in a ‘spicy’ body

The model and former boss of Acapulco Shore, Celia Lora once again stole the eyes of her millions of followers with her most recent photo on social networks in which she posed in the most daring way with a spicy outfit.

Lora, who has gained new followers for her collaborations with other models, showed off her attributes by uploading a photo in which she poses in a daring translucent bodysuit.

As expected, the publication has been well received by her most loyal fans, who did not hesitate to leave their likes and comments that highlight her enviable figure and beauty. The photo has managed to reach more than 170 ‘I Like’ in a matter of hours.

Celia Lora has a YouTube channel in which she does interviews and different dynamics with her guests, in which she usually tells some “spicy” anecdotes about some collaboration in a magazine or reality show.