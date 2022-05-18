Entertainment

Celia Lora shows off her attributes in a ‘spicy’ body

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

The model and former boss of Acapulco Shore, Celia Lora once again stole the eyes of her millions of followers with her most recent photo on social networks in which she posed in the most daring way with a spicy outfit.

Lora, who has gained new followers for her collaborations with other models, showed off her attributes by uploading a photo in which she poses in a daring translucent bodysuit.

Also read: Club America or Pachuca? Luis Gerardo Chávez chooses the favorite

As expected, the publication has been well received by her most loyal fans, who did not hesitate to leave their likes and comments that highlight her enviable figure and beauty. The photo has managed to reach more than 170 ‘I Like’ in a matter of hours.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona and Reynoso, would lead the casualties of La Maquina

Celia Lora has a YouTube channel in which she does interviews and different dynamics with her guests, in which she usually tells some “spicy” anecdotes about some collaboration in a magazine or reality show.

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Katy Perry shines on American Idol with a stunning corset

2 mins ago

The entire Metro network is operational after a power failure at Las Rejas station: Firefighters detail what would be the cause of the explosion of a battery bank

3 mins ago

Marbelle’s forceful response to Petro’s follower who does not want to see her anymore

13 mins ago

Cannes 2022: The best red carpet looks

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button