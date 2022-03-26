Celia Lora shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a swimsuit

The model and influencer Celia Lora, former member of the reality show Acapulco Shoreraised the temperature of his followers in social networks, with a ‘spicy’ Photography in a black swimsuit, where she showed off her charms, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Celia Lora shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 80,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and colleagues in a few hours.

This controversial influencer and Mexican model rose to fame for belonging to the MTV reality show Acapulco Shore, where with her great physical attractiveness she won the affection of thousands of viewers who follow her in her career on social networks.

Celia Lora is the daughter of the popular Mexican singer Alex Lora, member and founder of one of the most important rock bands in the country such as “El Tri”, which has songs such as Las Piedras Rodantes, Triste Canción and ADO.

After his participation in the reality show of the MTV network for 3 seasons with Ignacia Michelson, Karime Pindter and Rocío Sánchez, for the ninth season that was recorded in Colombia he was no longer present.