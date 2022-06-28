Celia Lora shows off her lush curves while modeling a black string bikini

Celia Lora She never tires of attracting attention within her social networks with the publication of heated images in which she appears wearing the minimum of clothing and that have crowned her as one of the favorite celebrities. especially when it comes to turning up the heat in skimpy bikinis or lingerie.

The Mexican model became known a little over a decade ago after appearing in Playboy magazine with daring photographs, in which she showed her figure for the first time in hot sessions that caused the recognition of the male public.

Over the years, success came to Celia Lora with her appearance in various reality shows such as ‘Acapulco Shore’ or ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, which showed the irreverent personality that characterizes her and increased her popularity. But without a doubt, one of the main showcases for the waste of sensuality and beauty has been the social networks.

The foregoing was verified again by more than 10 million followers with whom he has on Instagram, where posed again with a tiny black string bikinia set that revealed her exuberant silhouette.

On this occasion, the daughter of the rock singer, Alex Loraappeared posing in front of a mirror to show various angles of her curves, which earned her the approval of almost 150 thousand followers who gave her a red heart.

With this same two-piece swimsuit, but from a wooden ladder, Lora shocked her fans by showing off her amazing body before the camera.

The hot series of photographs was taken during her most recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, from where she also shared another risky shot in which she showed off her heart-stopping curves and several tattoos that adorn her body.

And although posing with revealing bikinis has become one of the snapshots that her loyal fans enjoy the most, she also shared a daring image in which she appeared next to her great friend, the Chilean Ignatius Michelsonwith whom she showed off before the camera with a suggestive pose in which both hugged each other while wearing a sexy mustard-colored lingerie set that highlighted her beauty.

