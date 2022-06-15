Celia Lora wears white embroidery, the one who earns the most in Mexico | INSTAGRAM

Taking first place as the creator of content “only for fans” in MexicoCelia Lora has proven to be the best model in the country, at least as far as this type of content is concerned, also participating with the important rabbit magazine with which she has collaborated for more than 10 years.

Today we will address the most recent post on your Instagram officer, one Photography which just shows how excellent she can be when posing for the camera and even more so if she finds herself wearing one of the pretty embroidered ensembles she loves to wear so much.

In this piece of entertainment we could see that she was not only wearing a white embroidered top but also black leather gloves, reaching up to her elbow and also showing off her most hidden tattoos, simply a beauty worth sharing and admiring that she is with which he has managed to get so far.

being daughter of Alex Loravocalist of the legendary rock band The Trihas also caught the attention of many people who wondered what the young woman is doing, perfect to continue growing her social networks and therefore also her number of subscriptions on her fan-only page.

In this photograph, she managed to gather more than 57,000 likes in just a few minutes, an excellent way to prove to us that she is ready to continue succeeding and uploading a small taste of what is really found on the famous pay page where she is number one .

Celia Lora also really enjoys staying in touch with her followers through stories, a site where she shares photos and videos of her adventures, takes us everywhere on her cell phone, and shows us a little bit of what she enjoys.

In this way, it has also helped several companies and businesses to become known, show their products and services in such a natural way that it simply makes more people interested, an excellent strategy.

