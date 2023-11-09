Celine Dion appears at Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas – Billboard

Sameer Hussain/Redferns

Just a week after making her first public appearance in more than three years amid battling stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion stepped out again Saturday night to attend the final concert of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency. Vegas.

Dion was among the publicOr at the Resorts World Theater to help Perry close out her two-year residency in the play amid a crowd of other celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana . In fact, among them was none other than Perry’s three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who made her first public appearance during an on-screen segment of Saturday’s show.

Perry was seen at one point yelling at Dion, 57, saying, “In case you’re wondering, I’m not Celine Dion. That show will be next!” The appearance was notable because Dion has remained out of the public eye since her diagnosis three years ago. She attended an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the first time a week ago with her three children to watch a game between her hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Dion revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, sharing that she suffers from a rare condition characterized by severe, uncontrollable spasms, which she said sometimes prevents her from walking and strains her vocal cords. There is difficulty in using it properly. The situation caused Dion to delay or cancel all of her tour dates from 2023 to 2024.

According to PeopleJust before singing her 2008 hit “Hot n Cold”, Perry took a break to recognize the daughter she had with fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom in 2020. “Daisy! “I love you so much,” Perry is seen telling her mother to the crowd in a video posted by fans. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.”

Perry also praised her partner Bloom for being “”amazing support systemPraising Daisy Dove for helping inspire the long-running show and being an “amazing father”. “I created this show after the birth of my daughter Daisy Dove,” he said. “When I met him, it felt like I had finally found the love I was always searching for. He made me whole, healed me and showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that if we can all see life through a child’s eyes, we will be free.”

Watch Perry greet Daisy and Celine Dion below.