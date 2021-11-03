Celine Dion cancels gigs, is sick and ‘stuck in bed’ – Music

“I have a broken heart”. So Celine Dion commented on social media about the stop, due to health problems on the dates of the shows from 5 to 20 November 2021 and from 19 January to 5 February 2022 in Las Vegas for the inauguration of the new Resorts World Theater. The 53-year-old singer was also forced to reschedule her world tour in March 2022.

The artist – reads the press release of her staff released on social media – “has had severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing prevent her from performing. participate in the rehearsals in progress for the new show “. “I am heartbroken by all of this. My team and I – wrote Celine Dion – have been working on our new show for the past eight months and not being able to perform this November saddens me in an unspeakable way. Now I have to focus on. improve. I want to get over this as soon as possible. “

Fans are concerned above all by rumors about his state of health. The magazine ‘Here’ interviewed a relative of the singer, according to whom the disease is more serious than expected and the artist has “pains in the legs and feet that paralyze her”, is very weak and may have to stop “for several months. or even a year “.